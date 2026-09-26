The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. New Kalshi users will receive a $55 trading bonus after an initial $25 on market trades, for a total of $80. No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) will host No. 1 Texas at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at noon ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Tennessee vs. Texas

Tennessee to win or lose by four points or less ($0.49)

Tennessee more than 23.5 points scored ($0.56)

Texas 2+ receiving touchdowns ($0.61)

Fewer than 55.5 points scored ($0.53)

Tennessee to win or lose by four points or less

Kalshi probability: 49%

Texas will be tested for the second time after a comeback against Ohio State in Week 2 to move up to No. 1 overall.

The Vols have a 19-4 record at Neyland Stadium since 2023, but haven't beaten the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll since 1985.

Tennessee hasn't had much of a challenge yet in 2026, cruising to victories against Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State and shown that the offensive firepower is still there, albeit against weaker competition.

SportsLine's computer model is projecting Texas to beat Tennessee, 27-25, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is is trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points, while Tennessee is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tennessee more than 23.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 56%

Tennessee currently ranks second among SEC teams in scoring offense with 54.0 points per game.

The Vols haven't scored less than 24 points since their 37-20 loss to Alabama on October 18.

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has shown confidence throwing the football and the ability to run if the pocket collapses.

Tennessee is currently trading at $0.56 per share to score 24 or more points at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas 2+ receiving touchdowns

Kalshi probability: 61%

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has thrown for multiple touchdowns in two of three games.

Manning threw for four touchdowns against Texas State and two against UTSA, but was held to one against Ohio State.

Wide receiver Cam Coleman is also entering with two two-touchdown games, also against Texas State and UTSA.

Tennessee's uptempo attack could force Texas into a shootout, which would see Manning take more chances downfield, with Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V already off to impressive starts to the 2026 season.

Texas is trading at $0.61 per share to record two or more receiving touchdowns against Tennessee at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Fewer than 55.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 53%

"I realize the Longhorns beat Ohio State two weeks ago, but they do not have an elite offense," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "Over the last eight quarters, seven have been ugly. Arch Manning completed just 17-of-33 passes for 164 yards and often looked lost against UTSA last week. And now Texas must go into Knoxville for its first road test of the season. On defense, coordinator Will Muschamp has the Longhorns limiting opponents to 12.0 points per game. Texas will make life difficult for freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. I expect Tennessee to run the ball as much as possible. This will be a low-scoring game."

Texas and Tennessee combining to score 56 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share and both teams scoring 55 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.