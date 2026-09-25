The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. A Big Ten matchup between Northwestern (2-0) and reigning national champion Indiana (3-0) will be part of a five-game college football slate on Friday, giving Kalshi users plenty of options for college football prediction markets. Here's how you can spend $80 on Kalshi predictions. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Northwestern vs. Indiana

Indiana wins by over 17.5+ points ($0.57)

Indiana over 30.5 points scored ($0.66)

Indiana receiving touchdowns 2+ ($0.78)

Under 49.5 points scored ($0.50)

Indiana wins by 17.5+ points

Kalshi probability: 57%

Indiana has outscored opponents by a +37 margin, which includes shut out wins in each of its past two games.

The Hoosiers currently rank second in the Big Ten in both scoring offense with 48.3 points per game and scoring defense with 5.3 points allowed per game.

Northwestern currently ranks 12th among Big Ten teams in scoring offense with 37.5 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 12.5 points allowed per game.

The Wildcats are coming off a 41-7 win against Colorado in Week 3.

SportsLine projects Indiana to beat Northwestern, 33-15, on Friday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Indiana is trading at $0.57 per share to win by 18 or more points, while Northwestern is trading at $0.44 per share to lose by 17 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Indiana over 30.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 66%

Indiana has scored at least 38 points in each of its first three games.

The Hoosiers scored 52 points in Week 1 against North Texas, 55 points in Week 2 against Howard and 38 points in last week's win against Western Kentucky.

Indiana's offense is averaging 461.0 yards, which ranks 10th among Big Ten teams.

SportsLine is projecting Indiana will score 33 points on Friday.

Indiana is trading up to $0.66 per share to score more than 30 points and $0.36 per share to score 30 or fewer points at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Indiana receiving touchdowns 2+

Kalshi probability: 78%

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown 10 touchdowns in his first three games.

Hoover threw four touchdowns against North Texas, four touchdowns against Howard and two touchdowns against Western Kentucky.

Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker leads the team with six touchdowns in three games, averaging 2.0 touchdowns per game.

Northwestern's defense has allowed one passing touchdown in two games, albeit against weaker competition than the reigning national champions.

SportsLine is projecting Hoover will throw for 1.72 touchdowns on average against Northwestern.

Indiana scoring two or more receiving touchdowns is trading at $0.78 per share for Yes and $0.45 per share for No at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Under 49.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 50%

Indiana defeated Northwestern, 41-24, during their last meeting in 2024, the Hoosiers' first season under head coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers are, however, 1-2 against the over/under through their first three games.

Northwestern is 2-0 against the over/under in its first two games.

SportsLine is projecting a combined score of 48 on Friday. The model's simulation has an under probability of 52.1%, which is slightly less than the consensus implied probabilty of 52.2%.

Northwestern and Indiana scoring a combined 50 points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring a combined 49 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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