The 2026 NFL season begins with the last meaningful NFL matchup football fans saw, with a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Seattle defeated New England, 29-13, in last year's Super Bowl and therefore will host the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game at Lumen Field in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seahawks vs. Patriots will likely be one of the most popular NFL trading contests on prediction market apps this regular season, and there are some of the best prediction market promos to explore for New England vs. Seattle. Trade on Patriots vs. Seahawks at Kalshi here and get $25 in bonus trading credits after $25 of trades with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Seahawks are trading at $0.63 per contract to win, while the Patriots are trading at $0.38 per contract. Seattle is priced at $0.49 to win by more than 3.5 points, while the "No" is priced at $0.52. The total is set at 44.5 points ($0.49 yes, $0.52 no). If you're wondering how and where to trade Patriots vs. Seahawks, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with picks for Seattle vs. New England for NFL prediction markets .

Where to trade on Seahawks vs. Patriots

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your desired deposit method and follow the steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Trading credits expire seven days after initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Create an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, phone number, address and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates legitimately. Use the Underdog promo code CBS to be able to claim your reward Verify your email Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA.

Claim your Underdog promo code CBS here:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). If you're correct, those positions pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for NFL prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49)

Seattle is coming off a 14-3 regular-season record and, including the postseason, won 17 overall, with eight of 10 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks typically have one of the best home-field advantages, but now add the pregame festivities of celebrating a Super Bowl title, and the "12th Man" will certainly make itself known about the Patriots' offense. Sam Darnold is coming off his second straight 4,000-yard season, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards. The Patriots won 14 games last season, also, but their schedule didn't feature many matchups nearly as tough as the defending champions on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Seahawks winning by more than 3.5 points in 64% of simulations.

Seattle to win by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Kalshi. The Seahawks to win by fewer than 3.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.52. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Patriots vs. Seahawks: More than 44.5 total points scored ($0.49)

Offensive success was a key reason both New England and Seattle made last year's Super Bowl. During the regular season, the Patriots had the No. 2 scoring offense at 28.8 points per game, and the Seahawks were third at 28.4 ppg. Both quarterbacks are back in Seattle's Sam Darnold and New England's Drake Maye, and Maye now has one of the league's best wide receivers as a target in A.J. Brown. Meanwhile, the Seahawks return the NFL's leading receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 44.5 total points being scored in 53% of simulations.

More than 44.5 total points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Underdog. Less than 44.5 total points is trading at $0.52. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Underdog with the Underdog promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading



Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.