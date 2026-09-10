The NFL will add a new country to its international list tonight, with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers from Australia for the second game of the 2026 NFL season. The Rams and 49ers both went 12-5 last season, making this NFC West matchup a top contest for prediction market apps in the entire 2026 Week 1 NFL schedule. The Rams vs. 49ers kicks off at 8:35 p.m. ET from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, and there are some of the best prediction market promos to explore for the available options at NFL prediction markets. The Rams to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Trade on the NFL at Kalshi here and get $25 in bonus trading credits after $25 of trades with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Rams are trading at $0.65 per contract to win, while the 49ers are trading at $0.36 per contract. Los Angeles is priced at $0.50 to win by more than 3.5 points, while the "No" is priced at $0.51. The total is set at 48.5 points ($0.48 yes, $0.53 no). If you're wondering how and where to trade 49ers vs. Rams, learn more about the top prediction markets such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with some picks for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco.

Where to trade on Rams vs. 49ers

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your desired deposit method and follow the steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Trading credits expire seven days after initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Create an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, phone number, address and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates legitimately. Use the Underdog promo code CBS to be able to claim your reward Verify your email Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA.

Claim your Underdog promo code CBS here:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). If you're correct, those positions pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for NFL prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rams to win by more than 3.5 points

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his NFL MVP season, leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46). Even in his late 30s (Stafford turned 38 in February), he remains one of the league's best quarterbacks, throwing for more than 3,700 yards in three straight seasons. The Rams' offense is filled with playmakers, highlighted by receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Defensively, the Rams added Myles Garrett to what was the No. 10 scoring defense in the NFL at 21.3 points per game allowed. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Rams winning by more than 3.5 points in 55% of simulations.

Los Angeles to win by 3.5 points or more is trading at $0.50 per contract at Kalshi. The Rams to win by fewer than 3.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Rams: More than 48.5 total points scored

The Rams had the top-scoring offense in the NFL at 30.5 points per game and averaged the most yards per game (394.6) last season. Stafford is coming off his MVP season and showing no signs of slowing down, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is proven to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Despite the 49ers' offense being hit by injuries last season, they still ranked 10th in scoring at 25.7 points per game. Christian McCaffrey had 2,126 total yards and 17 touchdowns last season. The Rams and 49ers scored at least 49 points in both of their matchups last season, averaging 58.5 ppg. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 48.5 total points scored in 54% of simulations. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Underdog with the Underdog promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.