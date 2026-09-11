The first Sunday slate of the NFL season takes place this weekend, creating plenty of avenues to take advantage of trading options at NFL prediction markets ahead of a jam-packed slate. Despite two games already being played, many of the league's top stars take the field Sunday, including Josh Allen, Derrick Henry and Ja'Marr Chase. You can trade on their individual results or the game outcomes at a variety of prediction market apps. Chase, who led the NFL in receiving yards two seasons ago, is coming off his third season with at least 1,400 receiving yards over his first five NFL seasons, and he's an option for utilizing some of the best prediction market promos in Bengals vs. Buccaneers for NFL Week 1. Trade on the NFL at Kalshi here and get $25 in bonus trading credits after $25 of trades with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Bengals are trading at $0.65 per contract to win, while Tampa Bay is trading at $0.35. Chase is trading at $0.51 per contract to score a touchdown. Other top matchups with prices to win include Bills ($0.52) vs. Texans ($0.48), Packers ($0.47) vs. Vikings ($0.53) and Cowboys ($0.60) vs. Giants ($0.40). If you're wondering how to trade on the NFL and where to trade on NFL Week 1 games, learn more about the top prediction markets such as Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog, below, along with NFL Week 1 predictions.

Where to trade on NFL Week 1

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your desired deposit method and follow the steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Trading credits expire seven days after initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Create an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, phone number, address and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates legitimately. Use the Underdog promo code CBS to be able to claim your reward Verify your email Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA.

Claim your Underdog promo code CBS here:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). If you're correct, those positions pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for NFL prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Lions vs. Saints: Detroit to win by more than 7.5 points, ($0.46)

The Saints suffered multiple injuries to key playmakers this training camp. Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. This leaves second-year quarterback Tyler Shough a bit shorthanded with one of the NFL's top offenses on the other side. The Lions were tied for the fourth-best scoring offense at 28.3 ppg last season, and they return the trio of quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Lions winning by more than 7.5 points in 61% of simulations.

Detroit to win by 7.5 or more points is trading at $0.46 per contract at Kalshi. The Lions to win by fewer than 7.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.55. Trade on the NFL at Kalshi here and get $25 in bonus trading credits after $25 of trades with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles vs. Commanders: Philadelphia to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.50)

The Eagles are coming off their second straight NFC East title and their third in the last four seasons, while the Commanders went 5-12 for their seventh losing season in the last nine years. The Eagles traded A.J. Brown this offseason, but they still have a strong trio in quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkely and wide receiver DeVonta Smith to propel the offense. The Eagles defeated the Commanders, 29-18, in their one matchup last season where Philadelphia played its starters, and even including their Week 18 head-to-head loss, the Eagles are 7-2 over their last nine against Washington and won by at least six points in six of the seven wins. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Eagles winning by more than 5.5 points in 63% of simulations.

Philadelphia to win by 5.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per contract at Polymarket. The Eagles to win by fewer than 5.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Cowboys vs. Giants: More than 48.5 total points scored ($0.48)

The Giants and Cowboys combined to score more than this total in both their matchups last season, averaging 64 points per game in their two contests. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about both of these offenses, with Dallas returning its core of quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Javonte Williams, and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens after finishing fifth in the NFL in scoring at 27.7 points per game. The Giants were 16th at 22.2 ppg, but now they'll have a full season of Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers on offense, plus the stability of John Harbaugh as head coach. The Cowboys had the worst scoring defense (30.1 ppg allowed), and the Giants were 26th at 25.8 ppg allowed. The SportsLine Projection Model has more than 48.5 total points scored in 62% of simulations.

More than 48.5 points is trading at $0.48 per contract at Underdog. Less than 48.5 points is trading at $0.53. Trade on NFL Week 1 at Underdog with the Underdog promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.