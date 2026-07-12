How to trade UFC 329 with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway fight card, picks

UFC 329 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades. Conor McGregor, arguably the biggest star in the sport's history, will return to the ring for the first time in over five years and he'll take on another UFC legend in Max Holloway. This is a rematch 13 years in the making, as McGregor defeated Holloway during a UFC Fight Night card on Aug. 17, 2013. Both fighters would eventually go on to become champions, but haven't crossed paths again until now. McGregor vs. Holloway 2 headlines a 14-fight UFC 329 card in the first PLE the promotion has held since the UFC White House event. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code, where new users get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. If you're wondering how to trade on UFC 329 or where to trade on the UFC, our McGregor UFC trading guide highlights the Kalshi referral code. You can use this sign-up trading bonus to boost your bankroll, and we'll also offer an intro to MMA trading that gives you everything you need to know. Trade the UFC at Kalshi, where new users get $15 in trading credits when you trade $15:

How to trade on UFC 329

For anyone wondering how to trade on UFC 329, Kalshi offers a wide range of choices. The federally regulated event contract exchange is available in all 50 states and Washington D.C. It's easy to sign up and Kalshi is also offering a promo that gives you a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades, which you can use on McGregor vs. Holloway 2. Here is how to sign up:

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN, which will be used to verify your identity and your eligibility. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $15 in contracts for the $15 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

UFC 329 prices

There is no debating Conor McGregor is the biggest name on the UFC 329 card, as arguably the most polarizing fighter and biggest draw iin the UFC history, but with Saturday being his first fight in exactly five years and one day, the UFC 329 prices at Kalshi don't love his chances. McGregor is priced at $0.28 per share to win, compared to Max Holloway, who is trading at $0.72 per share and has fought eight times since McGregor's last bout.

Paddy Pimblett, an English fighter who many like to compare to McGregor due to his look and personality, is also the underdog in the co-main event. Pimblett is priced at $0.46 per share, with Benoit Saint Denis trading at $0.54 per share. Click on the prices (via Kalshi) to trade now.

How to watch UFC 329, Where to watch UFC McGregor vs. Holloway

UFC 329 streams exclusively on Paramount+, which is also the home of all UFC premium live events. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan starts at $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, Paramount+ Premium offers an ad-free option (except live TV), which comes with access to SHOWTIME Originals and live CBS local broadcasts. It also allows you to download your favorite shows and movies for offline viewing.

There is no additional cost to watch UFC numbered fights with UFC on Paramount+. All UFC PLEs (including UFC 329) are offered with your subscription at no additional cost, as opposed to the traditional pay-per-view model for watching the UFC on Paramount+, So subscribe now to watch McGregor vs. Holloway, Saint Denis vs. Pimblett and all the other fights at UFC 329, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Conor McGregor

Max Holloway $0.28 Prices $0.72 22-6 Record 27-9 37 Age 34 5-9 Height 5-11 74" Reach 69" Ireland Flag USA

Saturday's main event is a rematch from 2013, when McGregor beat Holloway in his second fight in the UFC. That fight was contested at the featherweight division, while this one will be at welterweight. McGregor is fighting for the first time in five years, with his last fight being a first-round TKO against Dustin Poireir in July 2021. Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion and former UFC BMF champion, but he is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira in March at UFC 326.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Paddy Pimblett

Benoit Saint Denis $0.46 Prices $0.54 23-4 Record 17-3 31 Age 30 5-10 Height 5-11 73" Reach 75" England Flag France

Pimblett had his nine-fight winning streak snapped in a loss to Justin Gaethje in January at UFC 324, which his first loss in the UFC and his first loss since 2018. He has never lost back-to-back fights in his career, while Saint Denis has won four straight fights since losing consecutive fights. Saint Denis has the highest significant strike accuracy in UFC lightweight history, and all 17 of his career pro MMA wins have come via finish (15 in the first two rounds).

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Cory Sandhagen

Mario Bautista $0.56 Prices $0.44 18-6 Record 17-3 34 Age 32 5-11 Height 5-9 70" Reach 69" USA Flag USA

This is a bantamweight rematch from 2019, when Sandhagen won via first-round submission. Sandhagen is 3-5 in his last eight fights after starting 8-0, while Bautista is 11-2 in the UFC since losing his debut against Sandhagen. Bautista has won nine of his last 10 fights and is coming off a win over Vinicius Oliveira in February.

Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Brandon Royval

Lone'er Kavanagh $0.32 Prices $0.68 17-9 Record 10-1 33 Age 27 5-9 Height 5-6 68 Reach 67" USA Flag England

Kavanagh has only fought in four UFC fights heading into this flyweight bout, and he is 1-1 after starting 9-0 in his pro MMA career. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brandon Moreno in February, and he has stopped 16 of 17 takedown attempts during his UFC career. Royval is 2-3 in his last five fights following a three-fight winning streak. He has lost consecutive fights for the second time in his career.

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

King Green

Terrance McKinney $0.51 Prices $0.49 35-17-1 (1 NC) Record 18-8 39 Age 31 5-10 Height 5-10 71" Reach 73.5" USA Flag USA

Green is getting set for his third fight of 2026 and his second fight in 63 days after fighting on May 9 at UFC 328. He is riding a three-fight winning streak and is looking to build on that momentum on short rest. McKinney has the shortest average fight time in UFC lightweight history, and all 18 of his wins have come inside the distance (9 KO, 9 submission). Eight of those wins came in under a minute, and 17 of them came in the first round.

Which states are contesting the legal status of Kalshi?

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) federally regulates event contract exchanges like Kalshi, which is legal in all 50 states and Washington D.C. However, several states have taken action against prediction markets like Kalshi, with many taking specific issue with sports prediction markets because of their similarity to state-regulated sports betting platforms. It's an evolving landscape with legal battles taking place across the country, but here is a legal overview of the status of Kalshi in all 50 states and Washington D.C., as of July 2026.

State Are sports prediction markets live? (as of July 2026) Alabama Live Alaska Live Arizona Live* Arkansas Live California Live* Colorado Live Connecticut Live* Delaware Live District of Columbia Live Florida Live Georgia Live Hawaii Live Idaho Live Illinois Live* Indiana Live Iowa Live Kansas Live Kentucky Live Louisiana Live Maine Live Maryland Live* Massachusetts Live* Michigan Not Live* Minnesota Not Live Mississippi Live Missouri Live Montana Live Nebraska Live Nevada Not Live New Hampshire Live New Jersey Live New Mexico Live New York Live* North Carolina Live North Dakota Live Ohio Live* Oklahoma Live Oregon Live Pennsylvania Live* Rhode Island Live South Carolina Live South Dakota Live Tennessee Live* Texas Live* Utah Live* Vermont Live Virginia Live Washington Live* West Virginia Live Wisconsin Live* Wyoming Live

*May be restricted from all trading or limited to select non-sports markets during ongoing lawsuits

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Referral Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer $15 bonus after making $15 in trades* States Kalshi is Available All 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and United States territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older. Users must also have a legal, U.S. residential address located a state where Kalshi operates legitimately Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified July 6, 2026

18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

How to trade on the Kalshi app

The Kalshi app offers dozens of markets ranging from politics to pop culture to sports. In regard to the sports sector, Kalshi offers contracts on all of the popular leagues, including UFC. Users can trade on live sporting events in addition to upcoming events, and even longer-term events, like championships and awards. In sports markets for UFC fights, the most popular prediction contract is picking which fighter will win a bout.

Kalshi has markets posted for every fight on the UFC 329 main card, including McGregor vs. Holloway 2. Along with trading on the winner of the bout, users can also trade on the exact method of victory, with Holloway via KO/TKO/DQ at $0.53 per share. There are also UFC markets like the fight to go the distance, round of victory and method of finish.

UFC 329 facts

777th UFC event all-time

19th UFC event of 2026

Conor McGregor's 1st fight since July 10, 2021

McGregor is 22-6 in his career but has lost two straight and three of his last four fights

Rematch 13 years in the making: McGregor def. Holloway via unanimous decision in August 2013

McGregor has fought 3 times at welterweight (2-1); Holloway has never fought at welterweight



McGregor is one of three fighters in UFC history to record a win via TKO/KO in three different weight classes.

McGregor recorded the fastest win in a UFC championship fight (13 seconds - Jose Aldo, UFC 194)

McGregor is one of three (3) active Irish fighters on the UFC roster (Ian Machado Garry, Shauna Bannon)

All 17 of Saint Denis' professional victories have come via finish

King Green has landed the most significant strikes (2,007) and total strikes (2,255) in UFC lightweight history.



Terrance McKinney makes quick work of opponents, with 17 of his 18 career wins coming in the first round

McKinney has eight wins in the first minute

Oldest fighter on main card: King Green, 39

Youngest fighter on main card: Lone'er Kavanagh, 27

First of six numbered cards in 2026 without a title fight as the main event, including "BMF" title bouts

12th main event of 2026 featuring an American fighter (Max Holloway)

Holloway has landed at least 100 significant strikes in 17 career UFC fights, the most in UFC history.



Holloway holds the UFC record for most fights with at least 200 significant strikes landed (three).

Holloway has landed 3,681 significant strikes in UFC events, the most in UFC history.

Holloway holds the UFC record for most total strikes landed (3,980).



Gable Steveson, fighting in the prelims, makes his UFC debut and will become the fifth Olympic gold medalist to fight in the UFC. He won gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics.



Countries represented at UFC 329 (8): Ireland, United States, France, England, Australia, Russia, Suriname, Brazil

Weight classes represented at UFC 329 (6): Heavyweight (1), Light Heavyweight (1), Middleweight (2), Welterweight (1), Lightweight (2), Featherweight (1), Bantamweight (3), Flyweight (3)