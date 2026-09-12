The Week 2 college football schedule features a top-five clash when No. 4 Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State, creating one of those ideal matchups to explore prediction market apps for college football trading. Ohio State vs. Texas is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Austin, Texas. It isn't the only top contest on the Week 2 college football slate, though. Saturday afternoon also features No. 12 Alabama vs. Kentucky as an appetizer to the Texas vs. Ohio State main event, providing more options to take advantage of some of the college football prediction markets offers. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

Texas is trading at $0.54 per contract to win, while Ohio State is trading at $0.47 per contract to win. More than 49.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per contract, while less than 48.5 total points scored is priced at $0.51. For Alabama vs. Kentucky, Alabama is trading at $0.79 to win, while Kentucky is trading at $0.23.

If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Where to trade on Week 2 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How to sign up for the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and register for a new account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Provide the required ID verification information, such as full name, date of birth, address, email and Social Security. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make a deposit by choosing one of the available payment methods. Once funds are received, you can begin trading on sports using the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $50 within 30 days and then receive $75 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 2 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on Week 2 college football

Iowa State vs. Iowa: More than 40.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Iowa has been a defensive power over the last decade, finishing in the top 15 in scoring defense for eight straight seasons. The Hawkeyes played to their reputation in their opener, shutting out Northern Illinois, 40-0. However, Iowa State is likely to be a tougher offensive challenge than Northern Illinois. Iowa State defeated Southeast Missouri State, 38-10, in its season opener. Iowa is home, and six of their last nine Cy-Hawk Series contests at Iowa's place have resulted in more than 40.5 total points.

More than 40.5 total points scored is trading at $0.50 per contract. Less than 40.5 total points is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket and get a $50 trading bonus with a $10 deposit:

Alabama vs. Kentucky: Alabama to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.51)

Kentucky is no longer just a basketball school, and although the Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, they opened the coach Will Stein era with a 45-13 win over Youngstown State. The Crimson Tide are certainly a more significant challenge, but Alabama enters this season with its lowest preseason ranking (No. 13) since 2008. That year, Alabama barely defeated Kentucky, 17-14, in Tuscaloosa.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey is a Notre Dame transfer. He threw for 301 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions last week. This contest is at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Alabama failed to win by more than 10.5 points in any of its six road games last season. The model projects this trend to continue, with Alabama failing to win by more than 10.5 points in 64% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.51 per contract. Alabama to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.50. Trade on college football at Kalshi and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Texas: Less than 48.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Ohio State and Texas are quarterbacked by two of the nation's best at their position; however, both have some difficult defenders looking to challenge them on every play. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Texas' Arch Manning could both be Heisman Trophy finalists a few months from now, but that doesn't guarantee a high-scoring game head-to-head on Saturday night.

Last year, Ohio State defeated Texas, 14-7, with these two each at quarterback, going well below this total. Ohio State had the No. 1 scoring defense at 10 points per game allowed last season. Texas was 20th at 20.3 ppg allowed. The model projects less than 48.5 total points scored in 59.8% of matchups.

Less than 48.5 total points scored is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.51. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.