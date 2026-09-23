The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. New Kalshi users will receive a $55 trading bonus after an initial $25 on market trades, for a total of $80. Here's how you can spend $80 on Kalshi markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Bengals vs. Steelers

Bengals win by more than four points: $0.50 YES, $0.51 NO

Joe Burrow (Bengals) 2+ passing touchdowns: $0.50 YES, $0.53 NO



Pat Freiermuth (Steelers) 35+ receiving yards: $0.51 YES, $0.51 NO

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) 225+ passing yards: $0.47 YES, $0.56 NO

Bengals win by more than four points:

The Bengals are coming off back-to-back wins to start the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-27, at home in Week 1 and the Houston Texans, 20-6, on the road in Week 2. Cincinnati hasn't trailed in a game since a 3-0 deficit in the first quarter of Week 1, having jumped out to a 7-0 second quarter lead in its Week 2 win at Houston.

The Steelers cruised to a 20-13 win against the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 before a 20-3 road loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. Pittsburgh recorded just 235 yards of total offense and allowed 327, going 2 of 12 on third downs, last Sunday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bengals are trading at $0.50 per share to win by four or more points on the road, while the Steelers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright on Sunday, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Joe Burrow (Bengals) 2+ passing touchdowns: $0.50 YES, $0.53 NO

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 461 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 45 of 66 passing in his first two games. Burrow threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, on 20 of 31 passing in Week 2.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 2.4 touchdowns per game and has exceeded his projected market in three of his last five games. Pittsburgh has, however, allowed just one passing touchdown in its first two games.

Burrow is trading up to $0.50 per share to throw for two or more touchdowns on Sunday and $0.53 per share to throw fewer than two touchdowns at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pat Freiermuth (Steelers) 35+ receiving yards: $0.51 YES, $0.51 NO

Tight end Pat Freiermuth leads the Steelers with nine receptions for 78 yards and has the team's only receiving touchdown through two games, having recorded 46 yards in Week 1 and 32 yards in Week 2. Freiermuth has been targeted 10 times, which is third behind wide receivers DK Metcalf (19) and Roman Wilson (12).

The former Penn State standout has exceeded market expectations in four of his last five games, averaging 42.0 receiving yards in that span. Texans tight end Dalton Schultz recorded a game-high 12 receptions for 140 yards against the Bengals' secondary last week.

Freiermuth is trading up to $0.50 per share to record 35 or more receiving yards and $0.51 per share to record fewer than 35 receiving yards at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): 225+ passing yards: $0.47 YES, $0.56 NO

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 408 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 47 of 79 passing through his first two games, which includes 187 yards and one interception on 23 of 39 passing, having been sacked four times and hit seven times in Week 2. Rodgers previously threw for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 34 attempts against the Bengals last October, but was limited to just 116 yards and one touchdown on 15 attempts in November.

The four-time NFL MVP is averaging 235.4 yards and has exceeded market expectations in three of his last five games when expected to throw fewer yards than the market projection. Cincinnati's defense has allowed 253.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th among NFL teams through its first two games.

Rodgers is trading up to $0.47 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Sunday and $0.55 per share to throw fewer than 225 yards. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.