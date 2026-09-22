The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. New Kalshi users will receive a $55 trading bonus after an initial $25 on market trades, for a total of $80. The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will face the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in the Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET, which includes several NFL prediction markets on Kalshi. Here's how you can spend $80 on Kalshi markets for this week's Thursday Night Football matchup after signing up with the promo code CBSSPORTS55. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Falcons vs. Packers

Packers win by more than six points: $0.52 YES, $0.49 NO

Jordan Love (Packers) 225+ passing yards: $0.53 YES, $0.48 NO



Bijan Robinson (Falcons) anytime touchdown: $0.17 YES, $0.84 NO

Kyle Pitts Sr. (Falcons) 40+ receiving yards: $0.43 YES, $0.59 NO

Packers win by more than six points:

The Packers are coming off a 20-17 overtime win against the New York Jets in Week 2, rallying back from a 17-7 fourth quarter deficit, after blowing a 22-10 third quarter lead to lose, 39-22, to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Green Bay was limited to 199 yards of total offense on Sunday, with 136 passing yards and 63 rushing yards.

The Falcons' offense has struggled through two games, totaling 16 points in a 20-13 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Atlanta has cleared Michael Penix Jr. to start in Week 3, just 10 months after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL, with Cooper Rush struggling in the team's first two losses.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Packers are trading at $0.52 per share to win by six or more points at home, while the Falcons are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright on Thursday, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jordan Love (Packers) 225+ passing yards: $0.53 YES, $0.48 NO

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 532 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 37 of 71 passing through his first two games. Love threw for 387 yards in Week 1 against the Vikings before being held to 145 yards during Sunday's win against the Jets, which was his second-lowest total since 2025.

Love has fallen short of his projected passing yards market in four of his last six games when facing a team with a losing record, averaging 211.8 passing yards per game during that span. The Falcons have, however, allowed an average of 239.0 passing yards per game through their first two games of the 2026 season.

Love is currently trading at up to $0.53 per share to throw for 225 or more yards and $0.48 per share to throw less than 225 yards at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bijan Robinson (Falcons) anytime touchdown: $0.17 YES, $0.84 NO

The Falcons' offense ran through running back Bijan Robinson in 2025. Robinson recorded a career-best 1,478 rushing yards and 79 receptions for 820 yards, while recording 11 total touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving) in 17 games.

But the former Texas standout hasn't recorded a single touchdown during his first two games of the 2026 season, despite recording 155 yards on 37 carries (4.2 yards per attempt) and 11 receptions for 99 yards. The Packers have allowed three rushing touchdowns in two games, which included two in Week 1 and one in Week 2, while Jets running back Breece Hall led his team with five receptions for 63 yards on Sunday.

Robinson is currently trading at $0.17 per share to score an anytime touchdown and $0.84 per share to be held out of the end zone on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kyle Pitts Sr. (Falcons): 40+ receiving yards: $0.43 YES, $0.49 NO

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been limited to just one reception for 15 yards, having been targeted just four times with Rush at quarterback. Pitts recorded a career-best 88 receptions and five touchdowns, along with 928 yards, his highest total since recording 1,026 yards as a rookie, in 2025.

Pitts should get more targets with Penix, having recorded 38 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown in the nine games he appeared in at quarterback last season. The Packers have allowed 175.0 passing yards per game, with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson recording four receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 and Jets tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert combining for four receptions for 22 yards in Week 2.

Pitts is currently trading at $0.43 per share to record 40 or more receiving yards and $0.59 per share to record less than 40 receiving yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.