Week 2 of the college football season commences on Thursday with No. 7 Miami vs. Florida A&M, providing another opportunity to explore prediction market apps for college football trading. Hurricanes vs. Rattlers is set for 8 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium. Miami looks to improve to 2-0 after its 45-6 win over Stanford, while Florida A&M hopes to hang tough against an elite, in-state foe. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 in trades

Miami is trading at $0.99 per share to win, while Florida A&M is trading at $0.43 per share to win at college football prediction markets. More than 63.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per share, while fewer than 63.5 total points scored is priced at $0.49. If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with predictions for Miami vs. Florida A&M. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Where to trade on Miami vs. Florida A&M

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 2 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Miami vs. Florida A&M trading preview

Miami vs. Florida A&M: Hurricanes to win by more than 57.5 points YES ($0.50)

Thursday night features a marquee Sunshine State matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, where No. 7th-ranked Miami hosts Florida A&M for a home opener that carries plenty of early momentum for the Hurricanes' 2026 title pursuit. Coming off an emphatic 45-6 dismantling of Stanford, a game highlighted by transfer quarterback Darian Mensah passing for over 400 yards and five touchdowns alongside Malachi Toney's program-record 234 receiving yards and three scores, Miami enters this meeting very confident. The Hurricanes are priced at $0.57 per share to win by 57 or more points on Kalshi. Mensah and Toney's explosive performances last week have placed them early in the conversation as one of the nation's elite offensive pairings as the Rattlers roll in from Tallahassee, hoping to represent the SWAC well against an elite Florida powerhouse team.

The Hurricanes to win by more than 57.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

Miami vs. Florida A&M: More than 60.5 points scored YES ($0.59)

In this FBS-FCS clash, Miami and Florida A&M are priced at $0.59 per share to score a combined 60 or more points. It will mostly be up to the Hurricanes, who can single-handedly drive the scoring high as they illustrated in their dominant 500+ yards of total offense displayed last week. Under the prime time lights, head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes will try to use this stage to further increase the chemistry between Mensah and Toney in this key matchup before the Hurricanes face grueling ACC action. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.