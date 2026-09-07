A wild Week 1 of the college football season concludes on Monday with No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State, providing another opportunity to explore prediction market apps for college football trading. Florida State vs. SMU is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State looks to improve to 2-0 after its 34-17 win over New Mexico State, while SMU makes its season opener as another way to utilize some of the college football prediction markets. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

SMU is trading at $0.59 per contract to win, while Florida State is trading at $0.43 per contract to win. More than 53.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per contract, while fewer than 54.5 total points scored is priced at $0.52. If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Where to trade on Week 1 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on Week 1 college football

Florida State vs. SMU: SMU to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.48)

Florida State had 419 total yards in last week's 34-17 win over New Mexico State in Week 0. Last September, the Seminoles defeated No. 8 Alabama at home despite finishing the season 5-7, showcasing their ability to upset ranked teams there. SMU went 9-4 last year, but just 3-3 in true road games. The model projects SMU to fail to win by more than 2.5 points in 55% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.48 per contract. SMU to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.53. Trade on college football at Kalshi and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Florida State vs. SMU: More than 54.5 points scored NO ($0.50)

Florida State and SMU both had top-50 scoring defenses last year, with the Mustangs 31st at 21.2 points per game allowed and the Seminoles 48th at 23.7 ppg allowed. SMU returns four starters from that unit, and Florida State also returns four starters. SMU has had a top-40 scoring defense in each of the last three seasons. The model projects less than 53.5 total points scored in 55.8% of simulations. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.