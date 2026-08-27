The 2026 college football season begins on Saturday, August 29, with eight games on the Week 0 schedule before a full Week 1 slate, giving football fans the chance to utilize some of the best prediction market promos. The 2026 college football schedule kicks off with Bill Belichick entering his second year on the sidelines with North Carolina vs. TCU at noon ET. The Tar Heels went 4-8 last year, while TCU is coming off its second straight 9-4 season, making for what's sure to be a heavily traded event on prediction market apps. If you're looking for the top offers and matchups at college football prediction markets, you can find several options below. Trade on Week 0 college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades here:

TCU is trading at $0.74 to win, while North Carolina is trading at $0.28 to pull off the upset. Saturday also features NC State ($0.35) vs. Virginia ($0.66), San Jose State ($0.02) vs. USC ($0.99), Hawaii ($0.36) vs. Stanford ($0.65), and more. If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Where to trade on Week 0 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $20 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $20 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS Verify your email Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 0 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on Week 0 college football

North Carolina vs. TCU: "No" on TCU to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49)

The Tar Heels had a tough start to the Bill Belichick era with a season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU last year. However, Josh Hoover, who was one of the top quarterbacks in college football last season, is no longer leading the TCU offense. Meanwhile, Belichick and his staff have had more time to fill the roster with players who fit their specific philosophy and play styles. They return seven defensive starters who played in the program last year, and that will give them a better understanding of the system. North Carolina went 4-8 last season, but three of its five losses covered a 7.5-point spread. The SportsLine Projection Model has North Carolina winning outright or losing by fewer than 7.5 points against TCU in 53% of simulations.

The "No" for TCU to win by 7.5 or more points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Kalshi. TCU to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.52. Trade on college football at Kalshi and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

NC State vs. Virginia: Virginia to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.50)

Virginia is coming off an 11-3 season, equaling its win total from the last three seasons combined under head coach Tony Elliott, who enters his fifth year as the program's head coach. The Cavaliers return a strong offensive line, led by left tackle McKale Boley, who is a preseason All-ACC selection. Virginia capped last season with a 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl after nearly winning the ACC Championship (falling to Duke, 27-20, in overtime). Virginia is home, where they went 6-1 last season, including a 46-38 win over No. 8 Florida State. The SportsLine Projection Model has Virginia winning by more than 5.5 points in 53% of simulations.

The Cavaliers winning by 5.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per contract. Virginia to win by fewer than 5.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Hawaii vs. Stanford: Hawaii to win ($0.37)

Hawaii returns starting quarterback Micah Alejado, who threw for 3,106 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman last year. He completed 66.3% of his passes to lead Hawaii to a 9-4 record and its first winning season since 2019. Hawaii defeated Stanford, 23-20, in last year's season opener as Stanford went on to finish 4-8. Stanford hasn't won more than four games in a season since 2018, and its starting quarterback, Davis Warren, hasn't taken a regular-season snap in two years. The SportsLine Projection Model has Hawaii winning in 54% of simulations.

Hawaii to win is trading at $0.37 per contract at Polymarket. Stanford to win is trading at $0.635. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.