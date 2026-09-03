Week 1 of the 2026 college football season has arrived, beginning with an 11-game Thursday slate, and this year, especially, football fans have plenty of ways to capitalize on some of the best prediction market promos. Thursday's slate is highlighted by the fourth year of the Deion Sanders era in Colorado, as the Buffaloes open up with Colorado vs. Georgia Tech on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Sanders' high-profile name and the talent he can recruit make Colorado games often a heavily traded event on prediction market apps. If you're looking for the top offers and matchups at college football prediction markets, you can find several options below. Trade on Week 1 college football at Polymarket with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

Georgia Tech is trading at $0.69 to win, while Colorado is trading at $0.31 to pull off the upset. Thursday also features UMass ($0.04) vs. Rutgers ($0.96), Idaho ($0.03) vs. Utah ($0.99), UAB ($0.04) vs. Illinois ($0.97), and more. If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog Predict, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Where to trade on Week 1 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on Week 1 college football

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Colorado to win ($0.32)

Deion Sanders begins his fourth season at Colorado, and although the Buffaloes went 3-9 last season, they pulled some talent from some of the biggest schools in the transfer portal, including Alabama, Texas and Georgia. Colorado also boosted its offense by adding the nation's leading receiver last year in Danny Scudero, who had 1,297 yards at San Jose State. The Buffaloes also gained receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who had 988 yards at Texas over the last two years. Georgia Tech defeated Colorado, 27-20, in last year's season opener to kick off a 9-4 start, but they lost a bulk of their talent, including starting quarterback Haynes King. Given the trading price, the model sees value in backing Colorado to pull off the upset, with the Buffaloes winning in 36% of simulations.

Colorado to win is trading at $0.32 per contract at Kalshi. Georgia Tech to win is trading at $0.69. Trade on college football at Kalshi and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. Auburn: Less than 58.5 total points ($0.50)

Both Auburn and Baylor are starting new quarterbacks and feature significantly revamped rosters. Ten of 11 Auburn offensive starters are from the transfer portal, which means chemistry may not be there in Week 1 for offensive outbursts. Seven of Baylor's starters come from the transfer portal. Meanwhile, only three of Auburn's defensive starters are from the transfer portal, and Auburn's defense ranked 29th in the nation last year in scoring, allowing 21 points per game. The model projects less than 58.5 total points scored in 78.1% of simulations.

Less than 58.5 total points scored for Auburn vs. Baylor is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 58.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Clemson vs. LSU: Less than 51.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Both Clemson's and LSU's starting quarterbacks went in the 2026 NFL Draft in Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). This means significant changes are coming, including Lane Kiffin taking over as LSU head coach. Kiffin's arrival brings excitement, especially offensively, but there's no guarantee that transfers will result in Week 1 with a quarterback and skill-position group of starters all coming from the transfer portal. Meanwhile, LSU had the No. 24 scoring defense (20.7 ppg allowed), with Clemson 33rd at 21.4 ppg allowed. The model projects less than 51.5 total points scored in 72.3% of simulations.

Less than 51.5 total points scored for LSU vs. Clemson is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 51.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.