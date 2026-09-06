The Week 1 college football slate continues on Sunday with a strong tripleheader featuring four ranked teams, highlighted by No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville in the Music City Kickoff in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET for what will be a popular trading contest at prediction market apps. Sunday also features No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin from Lambeau Field at 7:30 p.m. ET, preceded by Washington State vs. No. 17 Washington at 4 p.m. ET. Washington leads the all-time series between the in-state rivals, 77-34-6. If you're looking for the top offers and matchups at college football prediction markets, you can find several options below. Trade on Week 1 college football at Polymarket with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus trading credits after making a $10 deposit:

Washington is trading at $0.50 per contract to win by more than 23.5 points, while Washington State is trading at $0.52 to either win or lose by less than 23.5 points. Ole Miss is trading at $0.71 per contract to win, while Louisville is priced at $0.30. Ole Miss is 34-7 over the last three seasons. If you're wondering how and where to trade on the college football slate, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Where to trade on Week 1 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 1 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Trading on Week 1 college football

Washington State vs. Washington: Washington to win by more than 23.5 points NO ($0.52)

Washington State is coming off back-to-back winning seasons with four winning seasons over its last five years. The Cougars return two starting offensive linemen, and all five starters were in the program last year, so there could be initial continuity up front. Washington has failed to defeat Washington State by more than 23.5 points in five of their last seven meetings, including three of their last four. The model projects Washington to fail to win by more than 23.5 total points in 63% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.52 per contract. Washington to win by more than 23.5 points is trading at $0.50. Trade on college football at Kalshi and get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points YES ($0.52)

Notre Dame ended last season on a 10-game winning streak and returns starting quarterback C.J. Carr, who threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions last year. The Fighting Irish made it clear how they felt about being left out of last year's College Football Playoff, which could bring an additional focus, especially in Week 1. Meanwhile, Wisconsin returns just four starters, including only one on defense, and Notre Dame ranked second in the nation in scoring at 42 points per game. The model projects Notre Dame to win by more than 20.5 points in 54% of simulations.

For Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, the Fighting Irish are trading at $0.52 per contract to win by more than 20.5 points. Wisconsin is trading at $0.49 per contract to either win or lose by less than 20.5 points. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville: Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points YES ($0.52)

Lane Kiffin is gone, but that doesn't mean Ole Miss' success will leave with him. Kiffin helped restore Ole Miss to one of the top programs in the nation, but with Trinidad Chambliss back at quarterback and Pete Golding moving up from defensive coordinator and interim head coach to full-time head coach, there is still continuity in the program. Golding has been at Ole Miss the last three years, when the Rebels went 34-7, and the team reached the CFP semifinals with him as interim head coach last year. Ole Miss defeated Louisville, 43-24, in their only meeting in 2021. The model projects Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points in 57% of simulations.

For Ole Miss vs. Louisville, the Rebels are trading at $0.52 per contract to win by more than 6.5 points. Louisville is trading at $0.49 per contract to either win or lose by less than 6.5 points. Trade on college football at Polymarket with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.