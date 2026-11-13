Friday features a three-game college football slate as part of Week 11 of the 2026 season, and arguably the biggest matchup comes in Los Angeles, where the UCLA Bruins will host the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten play. UCLA is 9-0 and is one of two unbeaten teams left in the nation, while Illinois is 6-3 and has won four in a row. If you're looking to make predictions on this game, use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Illinois vs. UCLA predictions on Polymarket

Illinois to win: 24%

UCLA to win: 78%

UCLA to win by more than 9.5 points: 53%

More than 48.5 points: 50%

Illinois to win: 24%

The Illini are rolling. They enter this matchup with UCLA having won four straight, beating Michigan State, Oregon, Maryland and Nebraska. All but the Nebraska win were by one score, and quarterback Katin Houser has played very well this season with 18 total touchdowns to five interceptions. Illinois gets the luxury of regular rest here as it played Nebraska last Friday. UCLA beat Minnesota on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Illini winning 31% of the time.

An Illinois win on Polymarket is 24%. That reflects a 24% probability in the latest Illinois vs. UCLA odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

UCLA to win: 78%

The Bruins are seemingly a team of destiny. No one saw them starting the year 9-0, and with a win over Illiinois, a perfect regular season is certainly on the table for UCLA, which has Michigan and USC left on the schedule. The Bruins lean on a strong defense and run game to lead the way, and that formula has worked tremendously well so far this season. Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods each have over 500 rushing yards and have combined for 21 total touchdowns.

A UCLA win is 78% at Polymarket, reflecting a 78% probability in the latest Illinois vs. UCLA odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

UCLA to win by more than 9.5 points: 53%

The Bruins have not played many close games this year. Eight of their nine wins have been by double digits, with their closest win being by two points at Oregon. The Illini have played very well of late by winning four in a row, and before that, two of their three losses had been by one score. The SportsLine model has Illinois losing by fewer than 9.5 points, or winning outright, in the majority of simulations.

A UCLA win by more than 9.5 points is 53% at Polymarket. Illinois to lose by fewer than 9.5 points, or to win, is trading at 48%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 48.5 points: 50%

These teams have not played many high-scoring games of late. Four of Illinois' last five have resulted in fewer than 48.5 total points being scored, and the same is true for UCLA's last five games, though the Bruins just had a 34-20 win over Minnesota last week.

More than 48.5 points is 50% at Polymarket, while these teams scoring less than 48.5 combined points is 51%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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