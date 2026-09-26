No. 17 Iowa will face No. 18 Michigan in a battle of undefeated Big Ten teams on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes will have their first matchup against a ranked opponent, while the Wolverines will face a top 25 team for the second time, having defeated then-No. 11 Oklahoma in Week 2. Polymarket prices Michigan to win at $0.66 per share and Iowa at $0.34 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $50 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Iowa vs. Michigan, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Iowa vs. Michigan for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Iowa vs. Michigan predictions

Michigan's controversial 13-12 win against Western Michigan was followed up by a 17-10 upset win against Oklahoma and a decisive 52-17 victory against UTEP. Quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown for 504 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 40 of 64 passing, while also leading the Wolverines with 156 rushing yards on 33 attempts while tying for a team-best two rushing touchdowns with running backs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter.

Iowa has recorded 804 yards and nine touchdowns on 108 rushing attempts. Kamari Moulton has carried the load with a team-best 240 yards on 26 rushing attempts, along with three touchdowns, while Xavier Williams leads the Hawkeyes with three rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 162 yards on 15 carries. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $50 in trading bonus credits here:

Iowa vs. Michigan prediction markets

Michigan to win: $0.66

Fewer than 40.5 points scored: $0.55

Michigan to win ($0.66 per share)

Iowa is averaging 37.0 points per game, which ranks 13th among Big Ten teams in scoring offense and first in scoring defense with 4.3 points allowed per game. The Hawkeyes outscored Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa by a combined 95-0 margin in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, but defeated rival Iowa State, 16-13, in Week 2.

Michigan currently ranks 16th in scoring offense among Big Ten teams with 27.3 points per game and seventh with 13.0 points allowed per game. The Wolverines scored a touchdown on six of 11 offensive possessions against UTEP, two weeks after struggling to find a rhythm prior to a game-winning Hail Mary against Western Michigan.

Michigan has defeated Iowa in four consecutive games, the last taking place during the Wolverines' 2023 national championship season and resulting in a 26-0 blowout. The Wolverines are trading at up to $0.66 per share to win outright against Iowa on Saturday at Polymarket. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 38.5 points scored ($0.45 per share)

"I would be borderline shocked if either team scores more than 21 points in this game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Michigan has played five poor halves of offense football in three games. Iowa has allowed only 13 points total through the first three weeks. Though the Wolverines exploded last week in the second half against UTEP, it won't carry over this week. This is going to be a 'three yards and a cloud of dust' Big Ten special. If you like points, this game won't be for you."

Iowa and Michigan combining to score fewer than 38.5 points is trading at $0.45 per share, while both teams scoring 39 or more points is trading at $0.55 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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