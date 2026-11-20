A pair of 5-5 teams will be looking to move above the break-even mark Friday night when the UCF Knights host the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 matchup in college football Week 12. Both teams are also 3-4 in the conference. The Knights have alternated wins and losses over their past five and come in off a loss to Arizona State. The Cyclones beat Cincinnati on Saturday, and most of their losses have come against top competition. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. Fans who want to make Iowa State vs. UCF college football predictions can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Iowa State vs. UCF prediction markets at Kalshi

Iowa State to win: $0.46

UCF to win: $0.55

UCF to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Iowa State to win: $0.46

The Cyclones lost 42-31 to Baylor two weeks ago, but their other four losses have come to teams that were ranked at the time. They only lost by three points to then-No. 21 Iowa and beat an Oklahoma State team that was ranked No. 24 at the time before the setback to the Bears. Running back Aiden Flora leads the nation in rushing with 1,335 yards -- putting up 619 over the past three games -- and has 12 rushing TDs. UCF allows 135.3 rushing yards per game. ISU won the only meeting between these teams 38-35 at home in 2024. Iowa State is winning in 49% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

An ISU win is trading on Kalshi at $0.46 per share, which equates to a 46% probability of a Cyclones victory in the Iowa State vs. UCF odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

UCF to win: $0.55

The Knights got one of the biggest wins in school history when they knocked off a BYU team that was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time. The Cyclones have lost all four of their road games, including the setback to Baylor, when they allowed 429 total yards. The Knights average the fewest yards in the Big 12 but score 28.4 points per game, and they should have a slight defensive edge. Alonza Barnett III has thrown for at least 250 yards in consecutive games, and Josh Derry has 52 catches for 708 yards (13.6 per catch). Landen Chambers has taken over in the absence of running back Duke Watson and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has five TDs. The SportsLine model has the Knights winning in 51% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on UCF to win at $0.55 per share.

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UCF to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

All but one of the Knights' victories has been by at least eight points, with a one-point victory against Kansas two weeks ago the exception. UCF even won by eight in the double-overtime victory against BYU. Iowa State's five losses have been by an average of 15.6 points. Both teams will be looking to earn the victory to become bowl eligible, so they'll be ready to fight. But the Knights are in the comfort of the Bounce House, where it will get shaking if things start going their way. They did beat BYU at home but also lost to Baylor and Arizona State there. The Cyclones haven't won on the road this season. The SportsLine model has the hosts winning by more than 2.5 points in 45% of its simulations.

The Knights to win by more than 2.5 is priced at $0.49 per share on Kalshi while Iowa State to lose by fewer than 2.5 or win is $0.52 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

These are not great offenses, but the defenses haven't been noteworthy either, and the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 52.5 points in more than 53% of its simulations. The model's projected score adds up to 55. The teams allow a combined 53.3 points per game and score 58.8 between them. Barnett has been solid lately at quarterback for UCF, and Iowa State's Jaylen Raynor has 794 passing yards over his past three starts. Flora ran for 216 yards and three TDs last week. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Big 12 in defense, with UCF allowing 380 yards per game (10th) and ISU yielding 395 (13th).

The teams to combine for more than 52.5 points is priced at $0.48 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring fewer than 52.5 combined points is $0.53 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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