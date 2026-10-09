The Iowa Hawkeyes will try to rebound from a tough first loss on Friday night when they head to Seattle to face a Washington Huskies team that has lost its past two. No. 20 Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) went into last week's matchup with No. 5 Ohio State ranked in the top 15 after beating a ranked Michigan team in its conference opener. But the Buckeyes had little trouble with Iowa, coming away from Kinnick Stadium with a 31-14 victory. The Huskies (2-3, 0-2) lost their first two Big Ten games by a combined seven points, with Minnesota taking a 27-24 victory in Seattle before No. 18 USC pulled out a 25-21 home victory last week. We look at the prediction markets available at Kalshi and the top prediction market bonuses available to new users for Iowa vs. Washington. We also have insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Iowa vs. Washington prediction markets at Kalshi

Iowa to win: $0.42

Washington to win: $0.59

Iowa to lose by fewer than 3.5 points: $0.54

Less than 41.5 points: $0.51

Iowa to win: $0.42

The Buckeyes might have gotten the better of the Hawkeyes defense last week, but the Huskies don't have the Heisman favorite or a big-name quarterback like the likely playoff-bound Buckeyes. Quarterback Julian Sayin and superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith teamed up for 206 of OSU's 324 total yards, and the Hawkeyes had two turnovers in the loss. Iowa went into the game allowing a Big Ten-low 8 points per game and is now at 12.6, tied for second with the Buckeyes behind Indiana. The Washington defense is average among Big Ten teams, allowing 18.4 points and 303.4 yards per game. The SportsLine model has the Hawkeyes winning on Friday in 52% of simulations.

An Iowa victory is trading at $0.42 per share on Kalshi. That $0.42 price equates to a 42% probability in the latest Iowa vs. Washington odds.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Washington to win: $0.59

The Huskies faced a couple of tough teams in Minnesota -- which just knocked off Michigan -- and the Trojans. They started off with three victories, beating rival Washington State, Utah State and Eastern Washington. Only the latter was a blowout, but the Hawkeyes just got blown out at home and needed a miracle touchdown to beat Michigan. Only two Big Ten teams score fewer than Washington's 26.6 points per game, but Iowa has the next-fewest in the conference at 28.0. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is fourth in the conference with 1,327 passing yards and has thrown eight TD passes, but he has three interceptions and has been sacked 15 times, tied for most in the conference. The Huskies win in 48% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade for Washington to win at $0.59 per share. That $0.59 price equates to a 59% probability in the latest Iowa vs. Washington odds.

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Iowa to lose by fewer than 3.5 points: $0.54

Despite what happened last week, the Iowa defense remains one of the best in the Big Ten. It is still allowing fewer than 13 points per game, and it has posted two shutouts so far -- against Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa. Quarterback Hank Brown has thrown for 852 yards, with five TD passes and one interception, but he is questionable, so Jeremy Hecklinski (208, one TD, one INT) could step in again. Kamari Moulton has 311 rushing yards (6.6 per carry) while fellow running backs Braeden Jackson and Xavier Williams both average almost 9 yards per attempt. The Huskies allow 111 rushing yards per game, eighth in the Big Ten. The SportsLine model has the Hawkeyes losing by fewer than 3.5 points in 60% of its simulations.

You can trade on Iowa to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright, for $0.54 at Kalshi. The Huskies to win by more than 3.5 is priced at $0.47 per share.

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Less than 41.5 points: $0.51

These teams could not have more different approaches on offense, with Williams slinging it around and Iowa relying on its run game. The key here will be defense, and Iowa's has been among the nation's best over the past couple of years. The Huskies have scored more than 24 points once this season -- a 48-16 victory against Eastern Washington, and the Hawkeyes have scored 20 or fewer in three of five games. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for fewer than 41.5 points in 52.6% of its simulations.

These teams scoring more than 48.5 points is 51% at Kalshi.

Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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