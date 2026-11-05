The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, making the Jaguars vs. Ravens matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Jacksonville is trading at $0.80 per share to win outright on Kalshi. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability in the latest Jaguars vs. Ravens odds. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Jaguars vs. Ravens is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are coming off a 42-7 win against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Ravens face a three-game losing skid, which was capped off by Sunday's 36-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Jaguars vs. Ravens picks, player props

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): 250+ passing yards NO ($0.56)

Derrick Henry (Ravens): 70+ rushing yards YES ($0.52)

Parker Washington (Jaguars): 60+ receiving yards NO ($0.59)

Zay Flowers (Ravens): 40+ receiving yards YES ($0.59)

Prop pick #1: Trevor Lawrence- 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 46%

The Jaguars rolled to a 35-point win, their largest margin of victory for the 2026 season, in Week 8, with Lawrence playing mistake-free football.

Lawrence threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 10 of 14 passing, with Jacksonville cruising to a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Lawrence has, however, fallen short of his passing yards market in three of his last five games, though he's thrown for more than 300 yards in two games decided by a margin of three points or fewer.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Lawrence will throw for 197.9 yards on average against the Ravens.

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Prop pick #2: Derrick Henry- 70+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has seen a dip in production after a strong start to the 2026 season.

Henry has averaged 49.0 yards and 13.5 carries in the last two games, both of which resulted in blowout losses, but still found the end zone and averaged 4.8 yards per attempt during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Henry has only exceeded his projected rushing yards market in one of his last five games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Henry will record for 88.1 yards on average against the Jaguars.

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Prop pick #3: Parker Washington- 60+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 51%

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was limited to one reception for 16 yards during Sunday's blowout win.

Washington has had two games where he was held to one reception for fewer than 10 yards, but is otherwise averaging 3.9 receptions and 61.7 yards per game in seven appearances.

Washington has fallen short of his projected receiving yards market in three of his last five games, averaging 50.2 yard per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Washington will record 45.5 receiving yards on average against the Ravens.

Washington is trading at $0.59 per share to record 60 or more receiving yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Zay Flowers- 40+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 52%

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers finished Sunday's game with zero receptions on five targets.

Flowers is on pace to have a career season, but things could be more difficult with Lamar Jackson placed on injured reserve and backup Tyler Huntley suffering a suspected turf toe injury during the Week 8 loss.

Flowers has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five home games, averaging 104.2 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Flowers will record 63.7 receiving yards on average against the Jaguars.

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