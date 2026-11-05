The Jacksonville Jaguars came out of their bye week and destroyed the Indianapolis Colts, 42-7, and they'll head to Maryland on a short week to kick off Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lost 36-10 to the Bills on Sunday, but perhaps more importantly, lost quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to long-term injuries. Joe Fagnano will get the start on Thursday Night Football, and the question is whether or not he can get the Ravens' offense moving. Fagnano to score Baltimore's first touchdown is priced at +5000 (risk $100 to win $5,000). Sports fans interested in making Jaguars vs. Ravens first touchdown predictions can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Jaguars vs. Ravens first touchdown scorer markets

Jaguars first touchdown scorer pick: Jakobi Meyers ($0.07)

There's an expectation that Jacksonville will run away with this game and in doing so, score the first touchdown of the contest. Tuten and Rodriguez are the natural choices, as both are running backs, but Meyers is a sneakily interesting choice near the bottom of the price table. He's the guy Trevor Lawrence looks for in key third downs and has a knack for getting open on short and intermediate routes. He's not going to create an explosive play, but if the Jaguars are methodically driving down the field, Meyers will be one to watch in the red zone. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Ravens first touchdown scorer pick: Derrick Henry ($0.12)

It's hard to back any Baltimore player to find the end zone given how the team's offense is likely to operate. That being said, Henry is a force of nature and can score from anywhere on the field no matter who is playing quarterback. This is a stiff test, as Jacksonville has contained the run extremely well, so don't expect Henry to drop a career-best performance here. However, there's a chance he can rip off a big run early for a score. He's the most likely Raven to score first. Make trades on Jaguars-Ravens TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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