The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Ravens host the Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars enter at 5-2, while the Ravens are 4-4. Rookie Joe Fagnano is set to start for the Ravens after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury requiring surgery and Tyler Huntley injured his toe. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices the Jaguars at $0.80 per share to beat the Ravens, who are trading at $0.20 per share to spring the upset. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability for Jacksonville to win. More than 39.5 points scored in Jaguars vs. Ravens is trading at $0.51 per share. Thursday's featured selections include more than 39.5 combined points, fewer than 225 passing yards for Trevor Lawrence, and at least 75 rushing yards for Derrick Henry.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Jaguars vs. Ravens picks, predictions

More than 39.5 combined points: $0.51 per Yes share

$0.51 per Yes share Trevor Lawrence fewer than 225 passing yards: $0.44 per No share

$0.44 per No share Derrick Henry 75+ rushing yards: $0.45 per Yes share

More than 39.5 Combined Points ($0.51 per share)

The Jaguars returned from their bye with a 42-7 victory over the Colts. Lawrence threw three touchdowns on just 14 attempts, and Bhayshul Tuten scored once on the ground and once through the air. Rayuan Lane III returned an interception 92 yards for another touchdown. Baltimore's response to a difficult Sunday was less encouraging: the Ravens lost 36-10 at Buffalo, where a two-yard rushing score provided their only touchdown.

Fagnano's first NFL appearance was a rough introduction. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and threw an interception after the Ravens lost their first two quarterbacks to injuries. Baltimore produced just 144 total yards and has lost three straight. Still, Jacksonville's interception return Sunday showed how a defense can contribute to a game's scoring. SportsLine predicts a 28-19 Jaguars victory, totaling 47 points. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Trevor Lawrence Fewer Than 225 Passing Yards ($0.44 per share)

Lawrence threw for 210 yards against the Colts, but there was more to that performance than the passing total. He completed 10 of 14 attempts and threw three touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter. His longest completion went for 46 yards to Brenton Strange. For the season, Lawrence has 1,690 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through seven starts, with three games finishing below 225 yards.

Jacksonville's rushing attack gives this matchup another angle. Tuten gained 104 yards on 16 carries Sunday, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored on a 28-yard run. The Jaguars finished with 183 rushing yards and didn't have to keep throwing after building a 28-0 halftime lead. Lawrence also topped 300 passing yards against the Eagles and Texans, so the lower total isn't assured. SportsLine gives him a 197.9-yard passing projection. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Derrick Henry 75+ Rushing Yards ($0.45 per share)

Henry has 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through eight games, averaging 79 yards per outing. He managed 58 yards against the Browns and 45 against the Bengals before gaining 53 on 11 carries against Buffalo. He's due for a big game. Henry did score Baltimore's only touchdown Sunday, but the Ravens finished with just 144 yards of offense after losing two quarterbacks.

That leaves Thursday's workload worth watching. Fagnano is likely to start if Huntley's injured toe keeps him out, with Jackson headed to injured reserve. Henry has reached 75 rushing yards three times this season, including a 144-yard opener against the Colts and 102 yards against the Falcons. Baltimore gave him at least 24 carries in both games. A heavier workload is possible if the Ravens rely more on their ground attack. SportsLine has Henry finishing with 88.1 rushing yards. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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