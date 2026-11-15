The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. The Jacksonville Jaguars made some big moves at the trade deadline earlier this week, and now they continue toward their goal of the Super Bowl. They will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and we're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available for this NFL Week 10 matchup at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Jaguars vs. Titans Kalshi markets

Jaguars to to win: $0.84

Titans to win: $0.17

Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Jaguars to win: $0.84

Jacksonville already had one of the best defenses in the league before it traded for Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. Part of the Jags' motivation was the loss of defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to season-ending injury, but Jacksonville now has an embarrassment of riches on that side of the ball. When paired with a 28.6 point-per-game offense, the sky's the limit. Tennessee is just 1-7 and traded away strong defender Amani Hooker. A Jaguars win is trading at $0.84 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Titans to win: $0.17

Jags running back Bhayshul Tuten looks unlikely to play. Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been showing positive signs lately, including a 304-yard effort last time out against the Bengals. Tennessee has won just once this season and traded away both Hooker and Jeffery Simmons from the defense. A Titans win is trading at $0.17 per share on Kalshi. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Jacksonville has allowed just 15.1 points per game, and that was before adding Bates at safety and Davis to step in for Hamilton. Tennessee has scored 18 points per game and allowed 24.9, and now lacks both Simmons up front and Hooker at safety.

On Kalshi, the Jaguars winning by 10.5 or more points is trading at $0.51. The Titans losing by fewer than 10.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.50 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

While Tennessee may struggle to score a good amount of points against this beefed-up Jacksonville defense, the Jags can look forward to attacking a Titans defense without Hooker and Simmons. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has this game finishing with more than 46.5 total points scored 54% of the time.

The Jaguars and Titans scoring more than 46.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, and the game resulting in fewer than 46.5 points is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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