James Harden next team predictions: Cavaliers, Suns among likely landing spots for star guard

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for James Harden's next NBA team. The 10-time All-Star guard enters free agency this summer after a season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one of the largest prediction markets is heavily in favor of him remaining with the team or retiring. Staying with Cleveland or retiring is priced at $0.92 per share on Kalshi's next-team market, with the Phoenix Suns next at $0.05 per share and the Miami Heat at $0.02 per share. Harden's next move is among the most-watched storylines on prediction markets apps this NBA offseason. Trade on where James Harden signs next with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

James Harden next team predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.92)

Staying with the Cavaliers or retiring is priced at $0.92 per share on Kalshi and its legal prediction market states, and the market sees a return to Cleveland as the overwhelming favorite among Harden's free-agent options. Harden joined the Cavaliers looking for an opportunity to win on a legitimate title contender, and Cleveland's roster construction around a core of young stars gives the 36-year-old veteran a compelling reason to remain. Trade on James Harden staying with Cleveland here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Phoenix Suns ($0.05)

The Suns are priced at $0.05 per share on Kalshi, making Phoenix the most realistic alternative destination if Harden does not return to Cleveland. The Suns have a championship-caliber core and have pursued veteran upgrades in recent offseasons, and Harden's creation ability and pick-and-roll mastery would give Phoenix another offensive dimension alongside Kevin Durant. Phoenix has the financial flexibility to be competitive in free agency, and a Western Conference contender with a clear path to a deep playoff run could appeal to a player looking to add to his resume. At 5¢ per share, the market views this as unlikely but possible. Trade on James Harden to the Suns here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Miami Heat ($0.02)

The Heat are priced at $0.02 per share on Kalshi, placing Miami as the longest of long shots in the Harden next-team market. Miami has long been a preferred landing spot for veteran stars in the Pat Riley era, and the Heat's culture of player development and accountability has attracted All-Stars throughout the franchise's recent history. A Harden signing would give Miami another experienced scoring option to complement a roster that has consistently overperformed expectations in the postseason. At 2¢ per share, the Heat's track record of attracting marquee free agents keeps them in the conversation. Trade on James Harden to the Heat here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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