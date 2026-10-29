The James Madison Dukes will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season when they host the Troy Trojans in a Thursday night Sun Belt Conference clash. JMU (7-1, 4-1) saw its hope of returning to the College Football Playoff take a hit last week in a 34-31 overtime loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. The Trojans (3-4, 1-2) have lost four of their past five games, including last Saturday's 21-14 setback at home to Louisiana Monroe. Ahead of this Sun Belt battle, we're diving into the best trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps for sports fans, using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 in trades. James Madison is trading at $0.92 per share to beat Troy, who is trading at $0.09 to win. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Troy vs. James Madison prediction markets at Kalshi

Troy to win: $0.09

James Madison to win: $0.92

James Madison to win by more than 20.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Troy to win: $0.09

The struggling Trojans aren't given a great chance to win, but the SportsLine model shows Troy getting the road victory 29% of the time, and its running game is one of the best in the Sun Belt. Quarterback Goose Crowder has proven capable, but he and Tucker Kilcrease struggled last week as the Trojans put up just 200 total yards. Running back Jordan Lovett had 70 of those, giving him 374 yards rushing (5.3 per carry) to go with Gavin Griffin's team-leading 398 (4.6 per attempt). Crowder has added 266 to that rushing total and has thrown for 1,162 yards with nine TDs and five interceptions.

A Trojans win is trading at $0.09 per share at Kalshi, with that share price equal to a 9% probability in the latest Troy vs. James Madison odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

James Madison to win: $0.92

The Dukes will be looking to get their spirits up after a devastating overtime loss, and although the College Football Playoff might be just a dream at this point, JMU will want to make a statement. The offense is the best in the Sun Belt, as the unit averages 456.3 yards and 41.4 points per game. The Troy offense scores 22.9 points per game, fourth-fewest in the Sun Belt. The defense allows about 18 fewer yards per game than JMU, but the Trojans yield 24.9 points and the Dukes give up a conference-low 18.3 per game. The SportsLine model has the Dukes winning in 71% of its simulations.

A Dukes win is priced at $0.92 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 92% probability in the Troy vs. James Madison odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

James Madison to win by more than 20.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

JMU's defense is the best in the conference against the run, with its 100 yards per game allowed 15 yards fewer than any other conference team. Troy rushes for 197 yards per game, fourth in the conference, but James Madison is second at 214 and is also third in passing, averaging 249 yards. JMU running back George Pettaway is 13th in the nation in rushing yards with 826 and has scored eight TDs. The Dukes won last season's meeting 31-14 at home and won the previous matchup 16-14 on the road. The SportsLine model has Troy losing by fewer than 21 points in 76% of its simulations.

JMU to win by more than 20.5 points is priced at $0.54 per share at Kalshi. Troy losing by fewer than 20.5 points, or winning outright, is $0.47. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

As mentioned, the Dukes are scoring more than 40 points per game and have topped that number four times. Troy averages almost 23 points, and both teams are capable of making huge plays in the running game. JMU also has a potent passing attack, with Coleman throwing for at least 170 yards in each of the past seven games and topping 230 four times. Crowder threw for 200 yards in each of his first four but has struggled with a shoulder injury recently and is questionable. If he can't go, Kilcrease will take over, and he threw for 1,567 yards last season. The model has the teams combining for fewer than 49.5 points in 61.8% of simulations.

The Troy vs. James Madison result adding up to more than 50.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to combine for fewer than 50.5 is trading at $0.53. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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