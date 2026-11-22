The Los Angeles Chargers finally got a victory, and they're hoping to make it two in a row when they host the New York Jets on Sunday in Los Angeles in NFL Week 11. The Jets looked competitive early in the season but have lost five in a row after starting 2-3 and quarterback Geno Smith is banged up from a hard hit last week but is no longer on the injury report and is expected to start. If you're interested in making Jets vs. Chargers predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

View the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Jets vs. Chargers predictions on Polymarket

Jets to win: 40%

Chargers to win: 61%

Chargers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes 54%, No 47%

More than 41.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Jets to win: 40%

New York was competitive in its first five games, defeating the Titans and Browns while losing to the Packers and Lions in one-possession affairs. Since then, it has been all downhill for Aaron Glenn's team. The Jets had three straight one-possession losses but have been blown out in their last two game -- a 35-12 loss to the Chiefs and a 31-12 loss to the Bills. Smith might be sidelined due to an ankle injury, but he isn't expected to miss major time. Cade Klubnik would start if Smith was ruled out. The Jets win in 35% of SportsLine simulations.

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Chargers to win: 61%

The Chargers got off to a strong start against the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 10, but needed some timely turnovers to seal their first victory of the season. There are still plenty of issues with this team, but Justin Herbert was able to play a clean game against Baltimore. Herbert might be getting a key receiver back if Ladd McConkey is able to play through his back issues. The Chargers win in 65% of SportsLine simulations.

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Chargers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes 56%, No 46%

Both of these teams have been mired in misery this season. The Jets were at least able to keep games close until their last two matchups, but they can take some solace knowing the Chiefs and Bills are in a different competitive tier. The Chargers have only three losses by one possession. The SportsLine model has them winning by three or more points in 57% of simulations.

You can trade for the Chargers to win by more than 2.5 points at Polymarket at 56%. The Jets to win, or lose by less than 2.5 points, is 46%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 41.5 points: Yes 54%, No 47%

These are two of the worst offenses in the league. The Jets average 19.4 points per game and have scored exactly 12 in each of the last two weeks. The Chargers are scoring 16.0 points per game. Despite the lackluster production from both squads, the SportsLine model sees these teams scoring more than 41.5 points in 66% of simulations.

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