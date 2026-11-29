New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for NFL Week 12 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. Sunday features an AFC East rivalry matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, with New York coming off a win against the Chargers while Miami aims to snap a four-game losing streak. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the Jets are $0.67 to win at Kalshi. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets and pricing available on for this NFL Week 12 matchup at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Jets vs. Dolphins Kalshi markets

Jets to win: $0.67

Dolphins to win: $0.35

Jets to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Jets to win: $0.67

It's been a trying year for the Jets, but there have been some good signs, particularly on offense where Geno Smith has a good group of weapons around him in receivers Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper and Adonai Mitchell as well as running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. New York snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a win over Los Angeles, and Smith had three touchdown passes.

A Jets win is trading at $0.67 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 67% probability in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Dolphins to win: $0.35

The Dolphins are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-9, but they've been a tough out for most of the year. Miami beat the Jets earlier this season for its lone win, and four of its last six losses have been by one score. Things are rough offensively with a lack of weapons and Kyle McCord starting at quarterback, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Dolphins winning 45% of the time.

A Dolphins win is trading at $0.35 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.35 price equating to a 35% probability in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Jets to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The Jets are the better team on paper at 3-8 to the Dolphins' 1-9, and they'll be out for revenge after giving Miami its lone win of the season to date. The Dolphins are dealing with life with a backup quarterback right now, and New York has one of the best groups of offensive weapons in the NFL. The Dolphins lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win, in 53% of simulations.

That result is $0.49 at Kalshi, while the Jets winning by more than 3.5 points is $0.52 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This is a contrast of styles, if you will. Miami's defense has been better than expected while the offense has been an issue. The Jets have a good offense but are bad on defense. Something's got to give, right? The first matchup resulted in a 28-25 Miami win for 53 combined points scored. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 40.5 combined points 75% of the time.

The Jets and Dolphins combining for more than 40.5 points is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game ending with fewer than 40.5 points is trading at $0.50. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.