Kalshi, one of the most prominent prediction market apps, announced a partnership with Nasdaq Market Surveillance in a move the company says will enhance security and add oversight to monitor trading activity on its markets. While Kalshi requires a background check on users before allowing trading and has taken steps to prevent insider trading and market manipulation, integrating Nasdaq Market Surveillance should add additional security measures for the platform.

Nasdaq Market Surveillance is a widely used platform, serving over 50 exchanges and 20 international regulators. Kalshi, which served as the official prediction market of the 2026 World Cup, has been facing several legal hurdles at a state level.

While Kalshi continues to operate in all 50 states, some markets might not be available in jurisdictions where there are some legal roadblocks.

While this partnership is unlikely to sway state regulators, it could give Kalshi additional momentum. The CFTC also uses Nasdaq Market Surveillance, and the agency continues to stress it is the only body which can provide oversight and regulation for prediction markets.

In the sports world, Kalshi offers a wide range of prediction markets. Users can predict the NFL champion for the upcoming season, the NBA champion for the 2026-27 season, daily outcomes for MLB, WNBA and other live events and more. Kalshi additionally offers prediction markets for special events, such as which NFL team will have the most wins, which NBA player will win the MVP award and which team will be a particular MLB player's next club. Kalshi also gives users the opportunity to trade on markets within a specific game, such as how many strikeouts a pitcher will record, how many points a player will score or how many runs a team will score. There can also be special markets for trends such as a team winning streak or a notable player point streak.