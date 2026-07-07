Kalshi golf predictions with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus with $15 in trades. The Genesis Scottish Open tees off Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland as the world's top players prepare for the Open Championship next week. Nine of the world's top 12 players are set to tee it up, with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leading a Scottish Open field that also features Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Chris Gotterup. The seventh-ranked Gotterup comes in off a victory at last week's John Deere Classic. Here, we're highlighting the best trades you can make on the Scottish Open on Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best Genesis Scottish Open trades

Scottie Scheffler top-10 finish ($0.55)

Tommy Fleetwood top-20 finish ($0.49)

Rory McIlroy to win ($0.10)

Robert MacIntyre to win ($0.02)

Scottie Scheffler top-10 finish

The world's No. 1 player is almost a lock to finish in the top 10 in any tournament he enters, since he is pretty much expected to win every one. Scheffler has finished in the top five four times in his past six outings, with 12th and 14th-place finishes in the others. He was second at the Travelers and tied for fourth at the U.S. Open and will be looking for a solid finish here before heading to Royal Birkdale. You can trade on Scheffler to finish in the top 10 for $0.55 per share at Kalsi. Trade on a Scheffler top-10 finish with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Tommy Fleetwood top-20 finish

The Englishman can play well on any course with his steady and mostly mistake-free golf, and he shoots an average of 68.4 over his 24 rounds at the Renaissance Club. Fleetwood has struggled in his past two outings at the club but finished in the top 10 three times in the four years before that. He has finished in the top 10 in six of his 14 tour events this season and finished in the top 25 in 10 tournaments. You can trade for him at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Fleetwood's finishing position with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Rory McIlroy to win

The Northern Irishman always looks forward to his trips across the pond, and he will be out to put up a strong week before the Open Championship. He hasn't played great in recent weeks but has finished in the top five three straight times in North Berwick, including a 2023 victory, and has the lowest average score (67.07) on the course over the past five years among the players in the field. You can trade on McIlroy to win for $0.10 per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on the Genesis Scottish Open:

Robert MacIntyre to win

The Scottish Open is always a good place for players who spent their early careers in links golf, and the Scotsman certainly fits that bill. He also is the 2024 Scottish Open champion and finished second to McIlroy the previous year. The 29-year-old was 65th last year, but he comes in off his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the Travelers. You can trade on the 2024 champion to win at Kalshi for $0.02 per share. Make trades on MacIntyre to win using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: