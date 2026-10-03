The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. Use it on games like Ohio State vs. Iowa and USC vs. Washington. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Saturday Week 5 college football slate will include 16 games involving ranked teams, including Washington vs. No. 18 USC, No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa.

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Saturday Week 5 college football trading volume

Washington vs. USC trading at more than $150,000 by volume

Alabama vs. Mississippi State trading at more than $1 million by volume

Ohio State vs. Iowa trading at more than $500,000 by volume

Washington vs. USC predictions

The Big Ten matchup between Washington and USC is trading at more than $150,000 by volume at Kalshi.

USC is trading at $0.77 per share to win outright and $0.49 per share for the option win by 10 or more points.

Washington is currently trading at $0.24 per share to win outright and $0.21 per share for the option to lose by nine or fewer points or win outright.

Both teams combining for a total score of 58 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 57 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share.

USC scoring 35 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while Washington scoring 24 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting USC will beat Washington, 32-20, on Saturday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions

The Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Iowa is trading at more than $500,000 by volume at Kalshi.

Ohio State is trading at $0.85 per share to win outright and $0.48 per share for the option win by 15 or more points.

Iowa is currently trading at $0.16 per share to win outright and $0.53 per share for the option to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright.

Both teams combining for a total score of 46 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 45 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share.

Alabama scoring 31 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while Iowa scoring 16 or more points is trading at $0.47 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Alabama vs. Mississippi State predictions

The SEC matchup between Alabama and Mississippi State is trading at more than $1 million by volume at Kalshi.

Alabama is trading at $0.67 per share to win outright and $0.51 per share for the option win by six or more points.

Mississippi State is currently trading at $0.34 per share to win outright and $0.50 per share for the option to lose by five or fewer points or win outright.

Both teams combining for a total score of 61 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 60 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share.

Alabama scoring 34 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while Mississippi State scoring 28 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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