The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. Three games will be featured on the Friday slate for Week 5 of the college football schedule. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pittsburgh (4-0) will face Virginia Tech (4-0) at 7:00 p.m. ET, Liberty (3-1) will face Delaware (2-2) at 7:00 p.m. and Penn State (3-1) will face Northwestern (2-1) at 8:00 p.m.

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Friday Week 5 college football trading volume

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech trading at more than $1 million by volume

Penn State vs. Northwestern trading at more than $720,000 by volume

Liberty vs. Delaware trading at more than $250,000 by volume

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech predictions

The ACC matchup between Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech is trading at more than $1 million by volume at Kalshi.

Pittsburgh is trading at $0.46 per share to win outright and $0.50 per share for the option win by three or more points.

Virginia Tech is currently trading at $0.54 per share to win outright and $0.51 per share for the option to lose by two or fewer points or win outright.

Virginia Tech is trading at $0.52 per share to score 28 or more points, while Pittsburgh is trading at $0.50 per share to score 27 or more points.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting Virginia Tech will beat Pittsburgh, 29-24, on Friday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Penn State vs. Northwestern predictions

The Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern is trading at more than $720,000 by volume at Kalshi.

Penn State is trading at up to $0.57 per share to win outright and $0.53 per share to win by three or more points.

Northwestern trading at $0.44 per share to win outright and $0.48 per share for the option to lose by two or fewer points or win outright.

Northwestern is trading at $0.56 per share to score the game's first touchdown, while Penn State is trading at $0.58 per share.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting Penn State will beat Northwestern, 29-23, on Friday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Liberty vs. Delaware predictions

The Conference USA matchup between Liberty and Delaware is trading at more than $260,000 by volume at Kalshi.

Liberty is trading at $0.70 per share to win outright and $0.54 per share to win by seven or more points.

Delaware is trading at $0.30 per share to win outright and $0.48 per share with the option to lose by six or fewer points or win outright.

Liberty is trading at $0.49 per share to score more 29 or more points, while Delaware is trading at $0.53 per share to score 21 or more points.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Delaware will defeat Liberty, 33-24, on Friday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.