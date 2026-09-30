The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Four teams are facing elimination in the best of three MLB Wild Card Round Round Wednesday night. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Wednesday postseason slate includes Phillies vs. Braves at 2 p.m. ET, White Sox vs. Astros at 5 p.m. ET, Red Sox vs. Yankees at 8 p.m. ET and Cubs vs. Padres at 10 p.m. ET.

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

MLB Wild Card Round trading volume

Phillies vs. Braves trading at more than $1.9 million by volume

White Sox vs. Astros trading at more than $620,000 by volume

Yankees vs. Red Sox trading at more than $765,000 by volume

Cubs vs. Padres trading at more than $850,000 by volume

Phillies vs. Braves predictions

Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Phillies and Braves is trading at more than $1.9 million by volume at Kalshi, the most of any matchup as it's the first on the schedule Wednesday, with Atlanta ahead 1-0 in the series.

The Phillies are trading at $0.52 per share to win outright and $0.38 per share for the option win by two or more runs.

The Braves are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win outright and $0.63 per share for the option to lose by one run or win outright.

Phillies star Kyle Schwarber has the highest market odds to hit a home run at $0.25 per share, followed by teammate Bryce Harper at $0.18 per share.

Phillies starter Christopher Sánchez is trading at $0.62 per share to record six or more strikeouts, while Braves starter Tyler Mahle is trading at $0.66 per share to record four or more strikeouts. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

White Sox vs. Astros predictions

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series between the White Sox and Astros is trading at more than $620,000 by volume at Kalshi, with Chicago ahead 1-0 in the series.

The Astros are trading at up to $0.59 per share to win outright and $0.39 per share to win by two or more runs on Wednesday.

The White Sox are trading at $0.42 per share to win outright and $0.62 per share for the option to lose by one run or win outright.

Astros star Yordan Alvarez is trading at the highest odds to hit one home run at $0.22 per share.

Astros starter Hunter Brown is trading at $0.62 per share to record six or more strikeouts, while White Sox starter Sean Burke is trading at $0.61 per share to record five or more strikeouts. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions

Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Round series between the Red Sox and Yankees is trading at more than $765,000 by volume at Kalshi, with New York ahead 1-0 in the series.

The Yankees are trading at $0.56 per share to win outright and $0.37 per share to win by more than two runs.

The Red Sox are trading at $0.45 per share to win outright and $0.64 per share with the option to lose by one run or win outright.

Yankees star Ben Rice is trading at the highest odds to hit a home run at $0.22 per share after hitting two in Game 1, followed by Red Sox star Wilson Contreras at $0.15 per share.

Yankees starter Max Fried is trading at $0.66 per share to record five or more strikeouts, while Red Sox starter Sonny Gray is trading at $0.64 per share to record five or more strikeouts. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cubs vs. Padres predictions

Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series between the Cubs and Padres is trading at more than $850,000 by volume at Kalshi.

The Padres are trading at $0.56 per share to win outright and $0.64 per share to win by two or more runs.

The Cubs are trading at $0.44 per share to win outright and $0.64 per share for the option to lose by one run or win outright.

Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong is trading at the highest odds to hit one home run at $0.22 per share, followed by Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, both at $0.19 per share. Tatis and Machado both hit solo home runs in the first inning of Game 1.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta is trading at $0.74 per share to record four or more strikeouts, while Cubs starter Kevin Gausman is trading at $0.74 per share to record four or more strikeouts. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.