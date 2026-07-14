Kalshi MLB All-Star Game picks with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for NL vs. AL on Tuesday

New users can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus when they make $15+ in trades. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Reigning Midsummer Classic MVP and Phillies star Kyle Schwarber will be looking to lead the National League to another victory in his home ballpark. This is the third time the Phillies have hosted the game, and they have a game-high six players on the team. It's an exhibition, but there are still plenty of outcomes you can trade on at Kalshi and we're highlighting the top trades to make for the 2026 All-Star Game on the predictions market.

Best MLB All-Star Game trades for Tuesday, July 14

National League to win ($0.56)

More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.54)

AL to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.63)

National League to win ($0.56 per share)

With so many Phillies on the roster and what appears to be a stronger lineup overall, the National League should be able to win consecutive All-Star Games for the first time since 2011-12. Schwarber is set to lead off for the NL, and fellow Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62) will start things off on the mound. Both players will be looking to set the tone and should get some intense backing from the home fans. Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA) starts for the AL, and Schwarber, the MLB home run leader with 32, will be looking to put one in the seats on the first swing after the Home Run Derby title was snatched from him Monday night. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the NL, and you can trade on the National League to win for $0.56 per share at Kalshi. The National League has won all three previous All-Star Games hosted by the Phillies. Trade on the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.54 per share)

The All-Star Game is typically a low-scoring affair, but I expect this one to be more like last year's game, which was tied at 6-6 after nine innings and went to the first swing-off. Several top pitchers are out, including 2026 NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers and Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes, the 2025 NL Cy Young winner, who started a game Sunday. The National League should be able to make up for that with a strong offense, but it could mean a lot of runs. Add in the fact that the pitchers aren't out there long enough to really find their rhythm, so hitters like Schwarber and Home Run Derby champ Jordan Walker for the NL and the AL's Yordan Alvarez and Junior Caminero could have the advantage. You can trade on the All-Star Game to have more than 8.5 runs for $0.54 per share on Kalshi. Trade on the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

AL to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs ($0.63 per share)

The All-Star Game is almost always a tight one, with four of the past six decided by one run. That includes last year, when the NL was awarded the winning run after game MVP Schwarber hit home runs on all three of his swings as the NL won the swing-off 4-3. It's typically a game of one-upmanship, with players on both sides trying to outdo each other. The game can be tough for hitters, with a new look on the mound every inning and the best of the best (available) pitchers out there. But with humid conditions expected, balls could be flying out of the yard when batters do get a hold of one. Last year's game bucked the trend of low-scoring All-Star Games, and I think this one will, too, but I don't expect either side to win by much. You can trade on the AL to keep it close (or win) at Kalshi for $0.63 per share. Trade on the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus: