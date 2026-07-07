Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Blue Jays-Giants, Rockies-Dodgers Tuesday

There are 16 games on the Tuesday MLB schedule, with only the first game of the Brewers vs. Cardinals doubleheader starting in the afternoon. Sports fans looking to make predictions on any of Tuesday's games can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after making $15+ in trades. The Rays and Yankees kicked off a four-game series Monday, with New York taking a 5-1 victory, and it continues Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Other matchups Tuesday include Guardians vs. Twins and Diamondbacks vs. Padres. We're highlighting the best trades for these games and more on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, July 7

Rockies vs. Dodgers more than 9.5 runs

Giants to win vs. Blue Jays

Twins to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Guardians

Royals vs. Mets more than 8.5 runs

Rockies vs. Dodgers more than 9.5 runs

Los Angeles is the best team in MLB and leads the NL West by 14 games, and it tops the majors in batting average. While the Rockies are buried at the bottom of the NL West, they are third in batting average. Colorado also is sixth in runs scored, while the Dodgers are second. The Rockies' issue has been pitching, as they're last in ERA at 5.53. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Dodgers against Rockies righty Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.91). The SportsLine model has these teams topping 9.5 combined runs in 58.7% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade for $0.50 per share. Trade on Rockies-Dodgers on Tuesday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giants to win vs. Blue Jays

San Francisco is 14 games under .500 but has won three of its past five games, including a 10-1 victory to start this three-game series Monday. The Blue Jays have just three victories over their past 13 games and have lost three in a row. The Giants are scheduled to start right-hander Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA) while Toronto's starter is to be determined. San Francisco wins in 65% of simulations and you can trade for them at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Giants-Blue Jays with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Twins to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Guardians

Minnesota just took two of three from the Yankees, outscoring them 17-5 in the final two games of the series. Now they open a three-game set with a Guardians team they are trailing by three games in the AL Central. The Twins are just one game behind the division-leading White Sox. The SportsLine model has Minnesota losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 75% of simulations, and you can trade on Minnesota to keep this one close for $0.64 per share on Kalshi. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Tuesday's MLB games:

Royals vs. Mets more than 8.5 runs

Things haven't gotten a lot better for the Mets, though they did manage to win the last two contests of a four-game set in Atlanta. That pulled them within 15 games of the division leaders as they sit in the NL East cellar. Right-hander Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.20 ERA) is set to go for K.C., but the Mets haven't committed to a starter yet. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 8.5 combined runs in 57.3% of simulations. You can trade for Kansas City and New York to top 8.5 combined runs on Kalshi at $0.50 per share. Make predictions for Tuesday's MLB games using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: