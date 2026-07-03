Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Mets-Braves, Padres-Dodgers, MLB on Friday

There are 13 games on the MLB schedule heading into Fourth of July weekend, and fans can trade on Friday's games using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $15 when they make $15+ in trades. With games like Mets vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers, plus the Rays going for a ninth straight victory when they face the Astros, there are plenty of enticing matchups. We're taking a look at some of the best trades you can make on Kalshi for Friday's games, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get your $15 bonus:

Best MLB trades for Friday, July 3

Pirates to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Nationals

Braves to win vs. Mets

Mariners to win vs. Blue Jays

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Pirates to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs

Pittsburgh is at .500 and is 5-4 in its past five games, while the Nationals are two games over .500 and have won four of five. The Nats took two out of three from the Red Sox and Orioles in their past two series. Now Washington sends left-hander Foster Griffin (8-2.93 ERA) to the mound to face off against Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (6-5, 4.87). The SportsLine model has Pittsburgh losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 67% of its simulations, and on Kalshi, you can make this trade for $0.61 per share. Trade on Pirates-Nationals with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Braves to win vs. Mets

The Braves have a 2.5-game lead in the NL East, with the Mets sitting 15 games back, but New York won two of three games in their first series this season. Both teams are 2-8 in their past 10 games. It will be a battle of right-handers to start things off, with Grant Holmes (4-4, 3.96 ERA) set to start for Atlanta opposite the Mets' Christian Scott (2-0, 3.20). Atlanta is winning in 58% of the model's simulations, and you can trade on the Braves to win for just $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Mets-Braves and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mariners to win vs. Blue Jays

Toronto has won two of their past three but they aren't going to celebrate that, as those were against the Mets and the Jays had lost six in a row before that. The Mariners are just two games over .500 but share the lead in the AL West with the Rangers. They just swept the Angels, and Luis Castillo (3-6, 4.93 ERA) will be on the mound for Seattle on Friday. The Jays turn to fellow right-hander Dylan Cease (4-4, 3.02). Seattle wins in a whopping 61% of the model's simulations, but that trade will cost you only $0.47 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Blue Jays-Mariners with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (8-2, 1.58 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for L.A. and is also expected to be the DH in Friday night's matchup. The Dodgers have stacked up a 13-game lead over the Padres and Diamondbacks in the NL West, and San Diego comes in on a six-game losing streak. The Padres plan to start right-hander Michael King (5-7, 3.55). San Diego is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 60% of the model simulations, and shares on 'No' for L.A. to win by more than that are priced at just $0.48 each at Kalshi Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Padres-Dodgers: