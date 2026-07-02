Kalshi MLB picks today, promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Padres-Dodgers, White Sox-Guardians, on Thursday

Baseball fans looking to make predictions for MLB games on Thursday can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $15 when they make $15+ in trades. There are nine games on Thursday's slate, with six featured in the evening. We'll take a look at some of the best trades available on Kalshi for Thursday's games, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get your $15 bonus:

Best MLB trades for Thursday, July 2

White Sox to win vs. Guardians

Rays-Royals less than 9.5 runs

Padres to win vs. Dodgers

White Sox to win vs. Guardians

The AL Central division is likely to come down to these two teams, so this could end up being a pivotal series for both. The White Sox have a one-game lead over the Guardians coming into this four-game series, and they'll send out Davis Martin (9-3, 3.00 ERA) to start things out. Cleveland is countering with Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.18 ERA). The SportsLine model has Chicago winning in 56% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade on the White Sox at $0.50 per share. Trade on White Sox-Guardians with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rays-Royals less than 9.5 runs

The Rays have won seven games in a row, and while they have had their offensive explosions, they have scored six runs or fewer in five of those seven victories. However, they have tagged the Royals for 23 runs in the other two victories. Tampa Bay will look to keep its strong pitching going when it gives the ball to Ian Seymour (4-1, 4.32 ERA), while Kansas City counters with Stephen Kolek (4-2, 4.15 ERA). The SportsLine model has these teams combining for less than 10 runs in 70.1% of simulations. You can make a trade for $0.45 per share on Kalshi for these teams to score less than 9.5 runs. Trade on Rays-Royals and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres to win vs. Dodgers

The Padres got absolutely cooked on Wednesday, giving up eight home runs in a 23-3 loss to the Cubs. However, they didn't have to use a lot of their bulllpen, and their lineup is too good to not eventually turn things around. The Dodgers are coming into this critical series off a loss to the Athletics, and they'll be giving the ball to Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.88 ERA). Sasaki allowed three runs in four innings in his last outing against San Diego, a 7-1 loss. Padres starter Randy Vasquez (6-6, 4.44 ERA) didn't fare much better in his last appearance against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. The SportsLine model sees the Padres prevailing in 39% of simulations and you can trade on San Diego at $0.36 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Padres-Dodgers with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: