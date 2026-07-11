Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades on Astros-Rangers, Jays-Padres, more Saturday

There's an overflowing slate of MLB matchups Saturday, July 11, with a doubleheader pushing the schedule to 16 games, and fans can make trades on all of them with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. New users get a $15 bonus after making $15+ in trades at Kalshi, and the Saturday MLB schedule features Braves vs. Cardinals among the seven night matchups. Other series on the final Saturday before the All-Star break include Cubs vs. Reds and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. We're highlighting the best trades you can make on Saturday MLB games at Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Saturday, July 11

Phillies vs. Tigers more than 7.5 runs

Astros vs. Rangers fewer than 8.5 runs

Royals to win vs. Orioles

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

Phillies vs. Tigers more than 7.5 runs

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (10-4, 2.62 ERA) will get his final start before the break as he tries to make a case for the NL Cy Young Award. He is the second favorite but is well behind Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski. The Tigers will counter with right-hander Casey Mize (4-5, 2.64) as Detroit looks for a ninth victory in its past 10 games. That includes a 10-2 victory to start this three-game series Friday night. Despite what looks like a solid pitching matchup, the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 62.6% of its simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.51 per share. Trade on Phillies-Tigers and more MLB on Saturday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Astros vs. Rangers fewer than 8.5 runs

The Rangers handed the Astros their third loss in four games Friday night with a 7-3 home victory. Houston will try to bounce back behind right-hander Peter Lambert (7-5, 3.26 ERA), with Kumar Rocker (2-7, 3.95) set to start for Texas. Texas has won 10 of its past 14 games to move to two games over .500. That is good enough to put them atop the AL West. The Astros are 46-50 but trail the Rangers by just three games in the division. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring fewer than 8.5 combined runs in 54% of simulations, and on Kalshi, you can make that trade for $0.50 per share. Trade on Astros-Rangers with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Royals to win vs. Orioles

Both teams are in last place in their respective divisions, and the Orioles took the opener of the three-game series 5-3 on Friday night. They have won five of their past eight games and face a Kansas City team that has lost three in a row following a three-game win streak. The Royals are expected to start left-hander Noah Cameron (5-6, 4.77 ERA) against Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish (5-9, 3.75). The SportsLine model gives Kansas City a good chance for a road victory, as the Royals win in 47% of its simulations as underdogs, and you can buy shares on the Royals to win for $0.42 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Saturday's MLB games:

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays opened the series with a 5-3 victory on Thursday night for their third straight victory. The Padres have really been struggling as they fall farther behind the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego has lost 11 of its past 14 games and is now 14.5 games behind L.A. The Padres will look to Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.07 ERA) to get things going in the right direction. He will face fellow right-hander Trey Yesavage (4-4, 3.31). The SportsLine model has San Diego losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in a whopping 73% of simulations, and you can make that trade at $0.64 per share at Kalshi. Trade on Blue Jays-Padres with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: