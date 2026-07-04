Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Cardinals-Cubs, Padres-Dodgers on Saturday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $15 when they make $15+ in trades. The Rays beat the Astros in Friday night's series opener, and now they go for a 10th straight victory in Houston on Saturday. The 11 night games on the Fourth of July also feature such matchups as Cardinals vs. Cubs, Mets vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers. Here, we are taking a look at some of the top trades you can make at Kalshi for Saturday's games. We're using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get your $15 bonus:

Best MLB trades for Saturday, July 4

Cardinals to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs ($0.60)

Braves to win vs. Mets ($0.61)

Giants vs. Rockies fewer than 11.5 total runs ($0.48)

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers ($0.47)

Cardinals to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs

St. Louis demolished the Cubs in Friday's series opener, winning 17-1 for its fourth victory in its past five games. The Cardinals are seven games over .500 but still 7.5 games behind the Brewers and 1.5 behind the Cubs in the NL Central. Chicago is 9-11 over its past 20 games. The Cubs send left-hander Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.30 ERA) to the mound to face St. Louis righty Kyle Leahy (6-4, 4.09). The SportsLine model has St. Louis losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 66% of its simulations, and on Kalshi, you can make this trade for $0.60 per share. Trade on Cardinals-Cubs with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Braves to win vs. Mets

The Mets have been struggling all season, but the NL East-leading Braves are in quite a funk of their own. They have won just three of their past 11 games, but one of those came Friday night in the series opener with New York. They won that one 5-3, and now they expect to start ace left-hander Chris Sale (8-6, 2.10 ERA), while the Mets counter with struggling lefty Sean Manaea (1-3, 4.71). Atlanta is winning in a whopping 67% of the model's simulations, and you can trade on the Braves to win for just $0.61 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Mets-Braves and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giants vs. Rockies fewer than 11.5 total runs

A pair of pitchers with winning records face off Saturday in Denver, and the SportsLine model isn't expecting a ton of runs. The teams combine for fewer than 11.5 in 58% of the model simulations, but that trade will cost you only $0.48 per share at Kalshi. The Giants will send out left-hander Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.39 ERA) to face Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4, 4.80). Colorado won the series opener 15-3, the third straight victory for the Rockies and the third loss in four games for the Giants. Trade on Giants-Rockies with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are simply rolling, going 13-4 in their past 17 games, and seek a third victory in this four-game series that ends Sunday. They squeaked out a 4-3 victory on Friday night, and the model sees this matchup being pretty close, as well. San Diego is losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 58% of model simulations and shares on 'No' for L.A. to win by 1.5 or more are priced at $0.47 each at Kalshi. Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-5, 2.67 ERA) is set to start for L.A. against San Diego's Griffin Canning (1-5, 7.09). Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Padres-Dodgers: