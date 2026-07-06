Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Yankees-Rays, Brewers-Cardinals, Mets-Braves

Sports fans looking to make predictions on any of Monday's seven MLB games on the evening slate can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after making $15+ in trades. Monday's schedule features the start of two key division series, with the Yankees having a four-game set against the Rays and the Brewers meeting the Cardinals in another four-game series. We'll highlight the best trades for these games and more on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Monday, July 6

Yankees-Rays more than 7.5 runs

Braves to win vs. Mets

Brewers-Cardinals more than 7.5 runs

Yankees-Rays more than 7.5 runs

New York has lost nine of its last 10 games but can get things in order with a strong series performance against the Rays. These teams are separated by four games in the AL East standings and Tampa can truly open up a big cushion if it gets a sweep here. The Rays are giving the ball to Griffin Jax (4-5, 3.45 ERA), who has won his last three starts. Cam Schlittler (8-5, 2.08 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees. The SportsLine model has these teams topping 7.5 combined runs in 70.8% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade for $0.47 per share. Trade on Yankees-Rays on Monday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Braves to win vs. Mets

It looked like the Braves were going to run away with the NL East division title but they have dropped off considerably over the last month and how have a three-game lead over the Phillies, who have been hot. Atlanta could use a series win against the Mets, who have not lived up to their contender status from the preseason. Reynaldo Lopez (4-1, 3.31 ERA) gets the call for the Braves while the Mets send out Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.81 ERA). Atlanta wins on Monday in 61% of simulations and you can trade for them at $0.56 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Mets-Braves with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Brewers-Cardinals more than 7.5 runs

Milwaukee begins a crucial four-game series with St. Louis having a considerable lead in the NL Central, which has arguably been the most competitive division in baseball. The Brewers send out Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12 ERA), who has allowed just three runs across his last three appearances. Dustin May (5-6, 4.80 ERA) is getting the call for the Cardinals, and he's trying to recover from two disastrous outings where he combined to allow 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings. The SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 8 combined runs in 58.6% of simulations. You can trade for Milwaukee and St. Louis to top 7.5 combined runs on Kalshi at $0.54 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Monday's MLB games: