Kalshi MLB picks today with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades on Brewers-Pirates, Red Sox-Mets and more Friday

Sports fans have a full 15-game MLB schedule they can make predictions on for Friday, July 10, and they can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after making $15+ in trades. Friday's schedule features an enticing interleague matchup as the surging Marlins host the AL Central-leading Guardians. Other series entering the weekend before the All-Star break include Yankees vs. Nationals, Mariners vs. Rays and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. We're highlighting the best trades for Friday's MLB games on Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Friday, July 10

Brewers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Rockies vs. Giants more than 8.5 runs



Royals to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Orioles

Red Sox vs. Mets more than 7.5 runs

Brewers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs

The Brewers are 9-3 over their past 12 games and have been rolling atop the NL Central, while the Pirates sit 12.5 games behind them. It's a matchup of right-handers on the mound, with Milwaukee sending out Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.13 ERA) to face Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.24). The Pirates look to have the edge on the pitching side, but the SportsLine model has Milwaukee losing by fewer than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 73% of its simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.64 per share. Trade on Brewers-Pirates on Friday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockies vs. Giants more than 8.5 runs

Both teams are way back in the NL West standings, with San Francisco trailing the Dodgers by 21.5 games and Colorado 23.5 back. The Giants are 4-8 in their past 12 games, but one of those was Thursday's 8-4 victory to open this four-game series. The Rockies have lost four of their past six. The SportsLine model has these teams topping 8.5 combined runs in 62.2% of simulations, and on Kalshi, you can make that trade for $0.54 per share. Trade on Rockies-Giants with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $15 sign-up bonus:

Royals to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Orioles

The Royals had a modest three-game win streak before losing their past two to the Mets and have lost 10 of their last 14 games. Baltimore has lost nine of its past 13, and both teams are in last place in their respective divisions. Kansas City is expected to start Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.05 ERA) against fellow right-hander Brandon Young (7-2, 3.38). The SportsLine model has Kansas City losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 69% of simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi at $0.59 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Friday's MLB games:

Red Sox vs. Mets more than 7.5 runs

Both teams are in the midst of lost seasons, with the Mets 14 games under .500 and sitting at the bottom of the NL East. Only the Orioles are keeping the Red Sox out of the AL East cellar as they sit at 43-48. It should at least be a good pitching matchup, with Sonny Gray (10-1, 2.61 ERA) set to go for Boston and promising rookie Nolan McLean (6-5, 3.73) on the mound for the Mets. The SportsLine model has these teams topping 7.5 combined runs in 67.6% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade for $0.51 per share. Trade on Red Sox-Mets on Friday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: