Kalshi MLB picks with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Blue Jays-Padres on Sunday

The last day of the first half of the 2026 MLB season will take place on Sunday, July 12 with all 15 teams in action as the All-Star break begins on Monday. The two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers look primed to go for their third title in a row, but they'll be looking to first avoid a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. We'll look at that game and more when highlighting the top trades to make on Sunday's MLB games at Kalshi, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. New users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus when they make $15+ in trades on Sunday. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Sunday, July 12

Giants to win vs. Rockies

Dodgers to win vs. Diamondbacks

Padres to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

Giants to win vs. Rockies

San Francisco's offseason moves have largely failed and now the Giants have to think about potentially blowing up the roster and getting back assets to rebuild. They'll send Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.46 ERA) to the mound on Sunday to face the Rockies, who remain in the NL West cellar despite having a surprisingly productive lineup this season. Colorado will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.46 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Giants winning this game in 64% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for San Francisco at $0.57 per share.

Dodgers to win vs. Diamondbacks

Los Angeles has dropped two in a row but still has a healthy lead over Arizona and others in the NL West. The Dodgers will put up Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.91 ERA) on Sunday, and he's coming off a tough loss where he allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings. The Diamondbacks, who have won three in a row, give the ball to Mitch Bratt (0-0, 3.00 ERA). The two-time champions avoid a sweep in 75% of SportsLine simulations and you can trade for them at $0.68 per share on Kalshi.

Trade on Giants-Rockies, Diamondbacks-Dodgers and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 sign-up bonus:

Padres to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

San Diego appeared to be turning a corner in late June but promptly lost eight games in a row to slip back below .500. The Padres can get to an even record if they win on Sunday against the Blue Jays, who sit five games below .500 in the first half of the season after making it to Game 7 of the World Series a year ago. Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.32 ERA) gets the ball for the Blue Jays, while German Marquez (4-2, 5.02 ERA) takes the hill for San Diego. The Padres win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 71% of SportsLine simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.59 per share.