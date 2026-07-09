Kalshi MLB picks with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Mariners-Marlins, Phillies-Reds, Rockies-Giants

There are 13 games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, July 9 with seven games taking place in the evening portion of the slate. The Miami Marlins are going for their sixth win in a row, and we'll take a look at their game and others when highlighting the best trades available on Kalshi. We'll use recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $15 as a sign-up bonus when you make $15+ in trades on Thursday. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Thursday, July 9

Marlins to win vs. Mariners

Reds to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, vs. Phillies

Brewers-Cardinals more than 8.5 runs

Rockies-Giants more than 8.5 runs

Marlins to win vs. Mariners

After Tyler Phillips pitched five shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday, Janson Junk (3-5, 4.80 ERA) will try to keep the winning ways going for Miami with a strong effort on the mound. Junk is coming off a decent outing where he allowed just one run over five innings. Seattle, in a tight race in the AL West, will turn to Bryce Miller (4-2, 1.71 ERA) for this contest. The SportsLine model is backing the red-hot Marlins, who win in 53% of simulations. You can trade for Miami on Kalshi at $0.45 per share.

Reds to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies

The Phillies have also largely caught up to the Braves in the NL East, and they'll look to keep their surge going when they meet the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati has dipped below .500, losing seven of its last 10 games. The Reds will be sending Brady Singer (3-8, 5.03 ERA) to the bump on Thursday, while Philadelphia rolls with Jesus Luzardo (7-4, 3.75 ERA). Despite Luzardo's strong season, the SportsLine model believes the Reds will keep this close as they win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, in 64% of simulations. You can make this trade for $0.51 per share on Kalshi.

Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Mariners-Marlins, Phillies-Reds and more:

Brewers-Cardinals more than 8.5 runs

These teams combined for six runs in Wednesday's contest after exploding for 12 total runs in the second game of the four-game set. Milwaukee will give the ball to Logan Henderson (2-1, 2.74 ERA) for the series finale, while St. Louis rolls with Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60 ERA). Despite two solid starting pitchers on the mound, the SportsLine model has these teams topping 8.5 runs in 52.8% of simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.50 per share.

Rockies-Giants more than 8.5 runs

Despite having one of the worst records in baseball, the Rockies are somehow seventh in runs scored. The Giants have not had much luck with their bats, as they got blanked in a 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. In a recent series, these teams topped 8.5 runs in all three games, and the SportsLine model sees them crossing that threshold on Thursday in 63.9% of simulations. On Kalshi, this trade is available at $0.50 per share.

Trade on Thursday's MLB games using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: