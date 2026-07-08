Kalshi MLB picks with promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Yankees-Rays, Mariners-Marlins, Brewers-Cardinals

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, July 8, with a few key division series headlining the action. The New York Yankees will try to gain an edge in their clash against the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Miami Marlins look to win their fifth game in a row when they host the Seattle Mariners. We'll highlight the best trades for these games and more on Kalshi with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $15 after making $15+ in trades on Wednesday. Sign up for Kalshi here to get your $15 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best MLB trades for Wednesday, July 8

Yankees-Rays more than 6.5 runs

Marlins to win vs. Mariners

Brewers to win vs. Cardinals

Dodgers to win vs. Rockies

Yankees-Rays more than 6.5 runs

Gerrit Cole (3-3, 4.01 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees on Wednesday as they hope to recover from a 6-4 loss on Tuesday. The Rays, who hold a four-game lead over New York in the AL East, counter with Shane McClanahan (7-5, 3.05 ERA). Tampa Bay has scored more than five runs just twice in its past five games, but the SportsLine model has these teams scoring more than 7 runs in 74.2% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on them to combine for more than 6.5 runs at $0.59 per share.

Marlins to win vs. Mariners

The Marlins have won four in a row and seven of their last 10 to surge in the NL standings. They are just three games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and have the final NL wild card spot at the moment. Miami will give the ball to Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.52 ERA) on Wednesday, while Seattle sends out George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA). The Mariners have a half-game edge on the Rangers in the AL West. The SportsLine model has Miami winning on Wednesday in 51% of simulations, and you can trade for the Marlins on Kalshi at $0.46 per share.

Trade on Yankees-Rays, Mariners-Marlins and more using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers to win vs. Cardinals

Similar to the Marlins, the Brewers have also won four in a row. They've opened up a big edge in the NL Central and have a chance to keep doing damage when they send out ace Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA) against the Cardinals on Wednesday. St. Louis, which is surprisingly above .500, counters with Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA). Milwaukee wins this game in 64% of SportsLine simulations, and on Kalshi, you can back the Brewers for $0.57 per share.

Dodgers to win vs. Rockies

No one is going to catch the two-time defending champions in the division barring a massive collapse, and the Dodgers are the only team in the NL West with a positive run differential as the All-Star break nears. Los Angeles will try to bounce back from Monday's loss when it hands the ball to Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.40 ERA). Colorado, destined for another losing campaign, sends out Gabriel Hughes in his second appearance of the year. The Dodgers win in 74% of SportsLine simulations and you can make that trade on Kalshi for $0.69 per share.

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