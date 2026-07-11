Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday

UFC fans will witness the return of one of the sport's legendary performers when Conor McGregor faces Max Holloway in the main event at UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2. McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 at UFC 264 in a match against Dustin Poirier. He is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and while his hiatus from the sport came after a string of poor results and a bad injury, he's still one of the most iconic figures in the arena. Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion and has been in the ring regularly. UFC 329 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we'll look at the best trades available for McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Kalshi, where users can get a $15 sign-up bonus using the promo code CBSSPORTS after they make at least $15 in trades. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

If you're interested in claiming the latest Kalshi promo code, follow the steps below. Keep in mind you must be a new Kalshi user to be eligible for the offer.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making $15+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 best trades

Max Holloway to win vs. Conor McGregor ($0.65)

Max Holloway to win vs. Conor McGregor ($0.65)

Holloway took down Poirier recently, but has lost two of his last three fights. Four of Holloway's last six victories have come via decision, and 25 of his 27 overall victories are via decision or knockout. He holds the UFC record for most total strikes and significant strikes by a substantial margin, and he's been fighting more regularly. McGregor won the first bout between these fighters back in 2013 via decision, but the Irish star is a knockout merchant. Of his 22 UFC victories, 19 have come via knockout.

This market has been trending slightly in McGregor's favor as the fight nears, though it should be noted Holloway was trading at $0.76 per share in May and has since dropped to $0.65 per share. Perhaps this is McGregor's aura but a five-year hiatus is too much to ignore. It only takes one punch to get a victory and McGregor certainly has the arsenal to do so, but Holloway isn't some up-and-coming inexperienced youngster. Add in the element of payback and it's easy to back him to get a win on Saturday.