Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS to get $15 bonus for The Open Championship 2026

The fourth and final golf major of the year begins bright and early on Thursday, July 16, with The Open Championship taking place at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, and new Kalshi users who sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS receive a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament in interesting form as he's the reigning champ after winning by four strokes at Dunluce Course, but he just missed his first cut since August 2022 last week at the Scottish Open. Royal Birkdale has hosted 10 Open Championships heading into this week and the last time it played host, Jordan Spieth won his third major in 2017.

Ahead of the final major of 2026, we'll dive into some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for The Open Championship. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for The Open Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best 2026 Open Championship trades at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler to win ($0.12)

Matt Fitzpatrick to win ($0.05)

Ludvig Aberg top five ($0.12)

Sam Burns top 10 ($0.17)

Scottie Scheffler to win

Scheffler is a name to watch at any tournament he plays, but he's especially worth keeping an eye on this week at The Open. He's the defending champ, and you know the World No. 1 is always looking to add another major to his belt. A win here would be major No. 5 for Scheffler. But a big storyline all week long is how Scheffler fares after missing his first cut in nearly four years. You could argue that he's not in top form, but that kind of result could easily light a fire under the hyper-competitive Scheffler, who finished second at the Masters, fourth at the US Open and 14th at the PGA Championship this year. As the commentators like to say, "Scheffler is always lurking." He should be in the mix, and this is a good price point to target the top name in the field. Trade on Scheffler winning The Open with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Matt Fitzpatrick to win

Will we get a storybook winner at Royal Birkdale this year? No British player has won The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, so you know that fans in attendance will be pulling hard for any and all Brits in the field. Many will want to back Tommy Fleetwood, who is among the most popular players on tour, but Fitzpatrick is the better player to target. Fitzpatrick has had a great 2026 to date having won three times and finishing in the top five in three of the last four events he's played, including a third-place finish at last week's Scottish Open. Fitzpatrick has been good, not great in majors this year, finishing no worse than 22nd but no better than 14th. He's a strong contender this week.

Ludvig Aberg top five

Aberg always seems to be in contention early in majors, but he's yet to find a finishing touch and pick up his first career major victory. He's an elite golfer who can contend any time at any place, and that's certainly true this weekend. Aberg finished fourth at the PGA Championship this year as well as 17th at the US Open and 21st at the Masters. The Swedish Cyborg has five top-five finishes this year and is one of the best drivers on tour this year both in distance and accuracy. That's a deadly combo that could serve him well this week, though he's shaking off a missed cut at the Scottish Open last week. Trade on The Open Championship with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sam Burns top 10

Burns has been one of the best major players dating back to last year's PGA Championship. He finished 19th there, seventh at the 2025 US Open, seventh at the 2026 Masters, 26th at the 2026 PGA Championship and second at this year's US Open. Burns is 12th in birdie average on the PGA Tour this year, and that's thanks in large part to his putting. Burns is fourth in strokes gained putting this year, and there are times where he's the best putter in the world. Any time you can get hot on the greens, you're a worthy contender -- just ask Wyndham Clark. Burns should break through for a major win at some point, but at the very least, I'd expect his putter to keep him near the top of the leaderboard this weekend. He's finished in the top 10 four times in 16 starts this year, including twice in the top five. He finished 12th at the Scottish Open last week.