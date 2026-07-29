Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 bonus for 2026 Rocket Classic

Detroit Golf Club is the center of the golf world this week with the return of the Rocket Classic, and new Kalshi users who sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS receive a bonus up to $500 after signing up and trading $25 or more. While not all of the PGA Tour's top stars are set to tee it up this week, the Rocket Classic has a notable field, headlined by Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup, along with major winners such as Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark and J.J. Spaun.

Here, we'll take a look at the top trading markets for the 2026 Rocket Classic at Kalshi, including some of our favorite PGA Tour picks for the weekend. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the Rocket Classic and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer for up to $500 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus up to $500 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a bonus up to $500:

Rocket Classic trades at Kalshi

Cameron Young: 7.5 cents

Chris Gotterup: 4.7 cents

Xander Schauffele: 4.4 cents

Jackson Koivun: 4 cents

Si Woo Kim: 3.8 cents

Wyndham Clark: 3.3 cents

Patrick Cantlay: 2.9 cents

Jake Knapp: 2.8 cents

J.J. Spaun: 2.8 cents

Ben Griffin 2.6 cents

Russell Henley: 2.6 cents

Hideki Matsuyama: 2.5 cents

Nicolai Højgaard: 2 cents

Michael Thorbjornsen: 1.9 cents

Ryan Gerard: 2.1 cents

Akshay Bhatia: 1.8 cents

Keegan Bradley: 1.5 cents

Rickie Fowler: 1.5 cents

Harris English: 1.4 cents

Jacob Bridgeman: 1.5 cents

Davis Thompson: 1.3 cents

Michael Brennan: 1.3 cents

Best Rocket Classic trades at Kalshi

Cameron Young to win (7.5 cents)

Hideki Matsuyama top 10 (24 cents)

Max Greyserman top 10 (13 cents)

Cameron Young to win

Young is the highest-priced player to win the Rocket Classic -- and for good reason. Few golfers have had a better year than Young, who has two wins, seven top-10s and nine top-25s in 15 events -- making the cut every time. Young won the Players and the Cadillac Championship and notably finished T3 at the Masters and second at The Open two weeks ago. Young has been an incredibly solid player this year, and it feels like he's in contention more often than not. He ranks among the Tour's best in many notable strokes gained categories, and he's among the best approach players the game has to offer. There's a reason he's seen as the top choice to win this weekend. Trade on Young winning the Rocket Classic with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hideki Matsuyama top 10

Matsuyama is one of the best players in the world, and he's certainly played that way of late. He's coming off a third-place finish at the 3M Open last week, which is on the heels of finishing 14th at both The Open Championship and The Travelers. Matsuyama has played just one round over par across those three tournaments. He also played well in this event last year, finishing 13th. Expect the former Masters winner to be in contention this weekend. Trade on the Rocket Classic with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Max Greyserman top 10

Greyserman has had a bit of an up-and-down 2026, missing the cut 10 times in 21 events but also fielding a top-10 finish and four top-25 showings. He's coming off a T31 at the 3M Open last week after missing the cut at The Open, and he now heads to a course he played well at last year. Greyserman was part of a three-man playoff along with Chris Kirk and event winner Aldrich Potgieter. Greyserman is still seeking his first PGA Tour win and while I don't see that happening this year, I think he should be competitive given his showing in 2025.