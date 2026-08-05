Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 bonus for 2026 Wyndham Championship

The 2026 Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the regular season, as next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first event of the postseason, and only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings will be partaking in that event. That means players on the bubble of that top 70 line need to put together strong performances at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in ⁠Greensboro, N.C. Golf fans have plenty of trading options when it comes to the Wyndham Championship, and you can make predictions on this event with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a bonus up to $500 after signing up and trading $25 or more.

Here, we'll take a look at the top trading markets for the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, including some of our favorite PGA Tour picks for the weekend. Learn more about prediction market legal states here. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the Wyndham Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer for up to $500 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus up to $500 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a bonus up to $500:

Wyndham Championship trades at Kalshi

Cameron Young: 10 cents

Jackson Koivun: 5 cents

Hideki Matsuyama: 4.2 cents

Ben Griffin: 3.3 cents

Ryan Gerard: 3.2 cents

Justin Thomas: 2.8 cents

Aaron Rai: 2.8 cents

Tom Kim: 2.6 cents

Sungjae Im: 2.2 cents

Doug Ghim: 2.1 cents

Harris English: 2 cents

Davis Thompson: 2 cents

Alex Fitzpatrick: 1.9 cents

Keegan Bradley: 1.9 cents

Maverick McNealy: 1.8 cents

Best Wyndham Championship trades at Kalshi

Hideki Matsuyama to win (4.2 cents)

Keegan Bradley top 10 (19 cents)

Brooks Koepka top 10 (14 cents)

Hideki Matsuyama to win (4.2 cents)

I had Matsuyama finishing in the top 10 as one of my favorite Rocket Classic picks last week, and the former Masters winner came through with a T5 finish. That was his second straight top-five after a T3 at the 3M Open and before that, he'd finished T14 at The Open and The Travelers in his prior two starts. This all shows that the Japanese star is in great form right now, and there's a reason he's viewed as one of the top contenders to win. He's one of the hottest golfers on the planet right now, tallying three top-fives, four top-10s and 11 top-25s in 19 starts -- making the cut in every single event. Matsuyama has been on the cusp of late, so look for him to be in contention again this weekend. Trade on Matsuyama winning the Wyndham Championship with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Keegan Bradley top 10 (19 cents)

Bradley has had a bit of a down year, especially by his standards. In 19 events, he's finished no better than 12th. As a result, he enters the Wyndham Championship ranked 72nd in the FedExCup standings and will need to finish at least tied for 38th in order to qualify for the postseason. The former Ryder Cup captain enters the week with some momentum after a T15 at the Rocket Classic last week, and you know he'll be plenty motivated to finish strong this weekend. Bradley missed the cut at last year's Wyndham, but he finished T22 in 2024. This will be his fifth time playing at the Wyndham Championship, so Bradley has plenty of familiarity with the tournament and course. Expect him to finish the regular season on a high note. Trade on the Wyndham Championship with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Brooks Koepka top 10 (14 cents)

I had Koepka as one of my darkhorses to win last week's Rocket Classic, but he withdrew ahead of the first round for personal reasons. He's in the field this week at the Wyndham Championship, and the five-time major winner needs a strong week to be eligible for the St. Jude next week. Koepka enters the Wyndham Championship 86th in the standings, and he must finish solo fourth or better to advance to the postseason. Given how Koepka has played overall in his return to the PGA Tour this year, I'm not sure if we can expect that kind of flourish from the veteran. I think he's going to be aggressive and really give it a run, so I'll back him to at least finish in the top 10 even if he falls a little short of that necessary fourth-place finish. Trade on the Wyndham Championship with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: