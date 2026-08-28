The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, one of our top trading bonuses. Users can trade on a variety of NFL prediction markets, including the team with the worst record during the 2026 NFL season. The Arizona are projected to finish the season with the league's worst record, trading at $0.26, followed by the Dolphins ($0.23) and Ravens ($0.10). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

NFL Worst Regular Season Record

Arizona Cardinals: Yes ($0.26), No ($0.75)

Miami Dolphins: Yes ($0.23), No ($0.78)

Cleveland Browns: Yes ($0.10), No ($0.92)

New York Jets: Yes ($0.10), No ($0.91)

Las Vegas Raiders: Yes ($0.08), No ($0.93)

Tennessee Titans: Yes ($0.06), No ($0.95)

Carolina Panthers: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.98)

New York Giants: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.97)

Washington Commanders: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.97)

Atlanta Falcons: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Indianapolis Colts: Yes ($0.02), No ($0.97)

New Orleans Saints: Yes ($0.03), No ($0.99)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Yes ($0.02), No ($0.99)

Arizona Cardinals

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Cardinals are trading at a 26% chance of have the worst record during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.26 for 'Yes' and $0.75 for 'No' on Kalshi. Arizona finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record and last in the NFC West for the third time in four years.

The Cardinals went winless in their biannual divisional matchups against the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers, all of whom made the playoffs, with Seattle defeating Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game and later the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Arizona also went 1-7 at home and 2-7 on the road in 2025.

The Cardinals did, however, select running back Jeremiah Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which could give an immediate boost to a team that ranked 19th in total offense (325.8 yards per game) and 23rd in scoring offense (20.8 points per game). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami Dolphins

Anyone analyzing prediction market strategies should know the Dolphins are trading at an 23% chance of having the worst record during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.23 for 'Yes' and $0.78 for 'No,' at Kalshi. Miami finished the 2025 season with a 7-10 record, which led to the firing of former head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins had a busy offseason, which included trading away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and linebacker Bradley Chubb, while signing quarterbqack Malik Willis and selecting offense lineman Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Willis led the Packers to a 2-1 record in three starts in the absence of Jordan Love during the past two seasons, but has been limited to just three starts and 22 appearances during his first four NFL seasons.

The Dolphins started the 2025 season at 2-7 through their first nine games before going 5-3 in their final eight games. Miami has the second-hardest schedule among all NFL teams with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.542 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Cleveland Browns

Anyone perusing prediction market apps like Kalshi should know the Browns are trading at 10% chance of having the worst during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.10 at 'Yes' and $0.92 at 'No,' at Kalshi. Cleveland finished last in the AFC North for the second consecutive year and 10th time in 15 seasons.

The Browns finished with a 5-12 record despite a record 23-sack season by defensive end Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Rams during the offseason. Cleveland does, however, have the NFL's easiest schedule with its opponents combining for a 0.429 winning percentage in 2026. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.