The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, one of our top trading bonuses, and users can trade on a variety of NFL prediction markets, including the team with the best record during the 2026 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are projected to finish the season with the league's best record at Kalshi with the additions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to an already loaded roster. The Rams are trading at $0.14 to have the NFL's best record, followed by the Bills ($0.08) and Ravens ($0.09). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

NFL Best Regular Season Record

Los Angeles Rams: Yes ($0.14), No ($0.87)

Buffalo Bills: Yes ($0.08), No ($0.93)

Baltimore Ravens: Yes ($0.07), No ($0.93)

Detroit Lions: Yes ($0.09), No ($0.93)

Green Bay Packers: Yes ($0.07), No ($0.96)

Seattle Seahawks: Yes ($0.07), No ($0.94)

Cincinnati Bengals: Yes ($0.06), No ($0.95)

Houston Texans: Yes ($0.06), No ($0.95)

Dallas Cowboys: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Denver Broncos: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.97)

Los Angeles Chargers: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.97)

New England Patriots: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

San Francisco 49ers: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Kansas City Chiefs: Yes ($0.06), No ($0.96)

Philadelphia Eagles: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Los Angeles Rams

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rams are trading at a 14% chance of have the best record during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.14 for 'Yes' and $0.87 for 'No' on Kalshi. The Rams finished the 2025 season with a 12-5 record, which was the second-best record in both the NFC West and the entire conference, before losing to the first-place and eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams and Seahawks split their biannual division matchups, with each team winning at home, during the 2025 season. Los Angeles went 7-1 at home and 5-0 in non-conference games, but lost two of its last three games to end the season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford won the NFL MVP award, with the Rams leading the NFL in total offense (394.6 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.5 points per game) in 2025. Los Angeles ranked 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) prior to the acquisitions of Garrett and McDuffie during the offseason.

The Rams rank 20th among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.516 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Buffalo Bills

Anyone looking through prediction market sites should know the Bills are trading at an 8% chance of having the best record during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.08 for 'Yes' and $0.93 for 'No,' at Kalshi. Buffalo finished second in the AFC East, having won the division five consecutive years entering the 2025 season.

The Bills still made the playoffs with a 12-5 record, which earned them the sixth seed in the AFC. Buffalo had a 7-2 record at home and a 9-3 record against AFC teams, but a 3-2 record in non-conference. Quarterback Josh Allen finished third in the NFL MVP voting, one year after winning the award, and will have an improved receiving corps with the addition of veteran D.J. Moore.

Buffalo ranks 20th among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule with its 2026 opponents combining for a 0.528 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are trading at 7% chance of having the best record during the 2026 NFL season, with $0.09 at 'Yes' and $0.93 at 'No,' at Kalshi. The Ravens' season came down to their final game, falling short of the AFC North Division title after a rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a potential game-winning field goal in a loss to the Steelers.

New head coach Jesse Minter replaces John Harbaugh, whose tenure ended after 18 seasons two days after Baltimore's Week 18 loss. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to just 13 games due to a right hamstring injury and went 6-4 to finish the season.

The Ravens defense was boosted by the offseason signing of All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has recorded 39 sacks in the past three seasons. Baltimore ranks ninth among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule, with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.479 winning percentage, stats to know for anyone refining their prediction market strategies. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.