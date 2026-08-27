The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, one of our top trading bonuses, and users can trade on a variety of NFL prediction markets, including the last team with an undefeated record during the 2026 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are the projected last undefeated team for the upcoming 2026 NFL season at Kalshi after adding players like Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to an already talented roster. The Rams are trading at $0.10 to be the NFL's last undefeated team, followed by the Ravens ($0.09) and the Lions ($0.09). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Last undefeated NFL team trading market

Los Angeles Rams: Yes ($0.10), No ($0.91)

Baltimore Ravens: Yes ($0.09), No ($0.92)

Detroit Lions: Yes ($0.09), No ($0.92)

Kansas City Chiefs: Yes ($0.09), No ($0.92)

Cincinnati Bengals: Yes ($0.09), No ($0.92)

Philadelphia Eagles: Yes ($0.07), No ($0.94)

Seattle Seahawks: Yes ($0.07), No ($0.94)

Buffalo Bills: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Green Bay Packers: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Houston Texans: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Los Angeles Chargers: Yes ($0.05), No ($0.96)

Chicago Bears: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.97)

Dallas Cowboys: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.97)

New England Patriots: Yes ($0.03), No ($0.97)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Yes ($0.04), No ($0.98)

Los Angeles Rams

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rams are trading at a 10% chance of being the last undefeated team in the 2026 NFL season, with $0.10 for 'Yes' and $0.91 for 'No' on Kalshi. The Rams were one game shy of a Super Bowl berth in 2025, losing to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game after splitting their two matchups during the regular season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford won the 2025 NFL MVP, having thrown for an NFL-best 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns last season. The Rams also acquired defensive end Myles Garrett in a trade with the Browns months after he recorded an NFL record 23 sacks in 2025.

Los Angeles has also worked out retired former defensive tackle Aaron Donald to potentially return to a revamped defensive line. The Rams rank 20th among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule, with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.516 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are trading at an 10% to be the NFL's last undefeated team in 2026, with $0.09 for 'Yes' and $0.92 for 'No,' at Kalshi. The Ravens were a missed field goal away from winning the AFC North Division title in 2025.

Former head coach John Harbaugh was fired after 18 seasons and replaced by former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right hamstring injury last September that forced him to miss three games, while Baltimore fell to 1-7 prior to his return.

Jackson led the Ravens to four consecutive wins upon his return and a 6-4 record to finish the season. Baltimore also boosted its defense by signing former All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson during the offseason. Over the past three seasons, Hendrickson has recorded 39 sacks.

The Ravens rank ninth among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule, with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.479 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Detroit Lions

The Lions are trading at a 9% to be the NFL's last undefeated team in 2026, with $0.09 for 'Yes' and $0.92 for 'No,' at Kalshi. The Lions finished last in the NFC North after coming off back-to-back division titles. Detroit is currently favored to once again reclaim the division with a 35% chance to win the NFC North with $0.35 for 'Yes' and $0.66 for 'No.'

The Lions offense was still productive in a competitive division, ranking fifth among all 32 NFL teams in total offense (373.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (28.3 points per game). Detroit's defense experienced several injuries, with safety Brian Branch suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 14, and defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal both missing the entire 2025 season. The Lions rank sixth among NFL teams in terms of strength of schedule, with their 2026 opponents combining for a 0.467 winning percentage. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.