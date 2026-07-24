Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for 2026 WNBA 3-point contest: Get up to $500 bonus by trading Fudd, Howard today

The 2026 WNBA 3-point contest will be held on Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and it's another solid opportunity to use the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 in bonus trading credits after $25 worth of trades. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET and the WNBA 3-point contest field includes Azzi Fudd, Marina Mabrey, Janelle Salaun, Bridget Carleton, Rhyne Howard and Natisha Hiedeman. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive up to $500 in bonus trading credits here:

The latest Kalshi pricing lists Fudd as the trading favorite at $0.31 per share and she's followed on the board by Mabrey at $0.24 per share and Salaun at $0.16 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want up to $500 in bonus trading credits, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive your randomized trading bonus credits regardless of the trade outcomes. The credits expire in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a bonus of up to $500 here:

2026 WNBA 3-point contest trading preview

From 2006-2010, the WNBA 3-point contest was held during the WNBA All-Star Game in four of five years, then it became its own standalone event beginning in 2017. Allie Quigley is a four-time winner and Sabrina Ionescu (2) is the only other person to win the contest more than once.

Ionescu indicated she didn't receive in invite to participate this season despite being the defending champion, so six women will have a chance to win for the first time. Mabrey and Howard enter the WNBA All-Star break leading the league in made 3-pointers per game and of this year's competitors, Salaun leads in 3-point shooting percentage (39.4%).

The latest 2026 WNBA 3-point contest pricing from Kalshi lists Howard at $0.13 per share, while Carleton is $0.13 per share and Hiedeman is $0.06 per share. You can also trade who will make the championship round of the contest, with Fudd leading the way at $0.55 per share and Mabrey priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on the 2026 WNBA 3-point contest here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in bonus trading credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.